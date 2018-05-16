Bus Hits Low Train Trestle, Ripping Off Back Of Vehicle

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A driver and passengers were hurt when their bus slammed into a train trestle in Council Bluffs, ripping off the back of the vehicle.

Police say the crash happened just before noon Wednesday when the driver of a small transit bus tried to pass beneath the trestle, which is only 8 feet 8 inches above the roadway. The impact tore off the back of the bus.

The bus is owned by Notre Dame Housing, an assisted living center in Omaha, Nebraska. The driver and five passengers received non-life threatening injuries. Three of the passengers were treated at hospitals.

The driver, whose name wasn’t released, was cited.

The Canadian National railroad stopped train traffic for about an hour after the crash but later resumed normal activity.