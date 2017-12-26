Burglary Charges Dropped Against Nebraska Bounty Hunter 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a burglary charge filed against a bounty hunter who broke into an occupied Omaha residence and searched it until realizing he was in the wrong house.

The Douglas County District judge ruled that 25-year-old Duane Wilson’s actions weren’t out of line with court rulings that govern actions of bounty hunters.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says that he plans to appeal the ruling.

Wilson worked for Gallagher Bail Bonds in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Police documents show Gallagher was looking for a 17-year-old who didn’t show up to court after being bailed out of jail. Wilson broke into a family’s home Jan. 30 intending to catch the teen.

The family alleges Wilson searched the house with a gun drawn. Wilson denies the claims.