Burglaries In The Panhandle

According to Scottsbluff Police Operations Captain Tony Straub, “The Scottsbluff Police department has received seven burglary complaints in the past 3 weeks. Most of the burglaries have occurred in the residential areas between 20th Street and 28th Street. Forced entry was found in several of the burglaries while other entry was gained through unlocked doors. All but two of the burglaries have been to garages and items were taken from vehicles, power tools and electronics were also taken. The police department would like to remind the public not to leave their garages/outbuildings unlocked, valuables should also not be left in vehicles. Most of the burglaries have occurred during the nighttime hours. Some tips for preventing break ins such as security systems/cameras, motion lights, strong exterior doors and locks can help deter a burglar. Low cut vegetation around doors and windows is also helpful. Anyone observing suspicious individuals should report it to the police department.”