Bullpen falters again, LeMahieu saves Rockies with 9th inning HR

It didn’t seem to matter much who was pitching against DJ LeMahieu. After striking out in his first at-bat, the Rockies leadoff hitter was as locked in as he’s been all season.

Especially in the ninth inning when Colorado trailed.

LeMahieu hit a two-run homer in the ninth and set a career best with five RBIs as the Rockies rallied past the San Francisco Giants 9-8 on Thursday to snap a four-game losing streak.

“It was a good one to win,” LeMahieu said. “I feel like we’ve been on the other end of that for the last couple of weeks so it was good to win that one late.”

Nolan Arenado hit his 19th home run, tying him for the National League lead with Washington’s Bryce Harper. Trevor Story added three hits for Colorado, which had lost four straight at San Francisco.

The Rockies blew leads of 5-2 and 7-5 and were down 8-7 before scoring twice off closer Sam Dyson (2-2) to avoid a series sweep.

Chris Iannetta hit a leadoff single in the ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Pat Valaika. After pinch-hitter Tom Murphy popped out, LeMahieu sent a full-count pitch from Dyson into the left-field stands.

Two nights earlier, Dyson got LeMahieu to ground into a game-ending double play with the tying run on base.

“It was roughly where we wanted,” Dyson said. “I figured we’d go (inside) like we did two nights ago. Just didn’t get it far enough in there.”

It was a big hit for a ballclub that had been 0-37 when trailing going into the ninth.

“That was a big swing when the momentum shifted back to them in a big way,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “It takes a special moment and a special swing to get it back on our side and DJ put a great swing on that ball. It was awesome.”

LeMahieu had an RBI single as part of Colorado’s four-run fourth. His two-run single off Ty Blach in the seventh gave the Rockies a 7-5 lead.

Each of LeMahieu’s hits came off different pitchers.

“He knows the opposition, he knows pitchers,” Black said. “He’s as prepared as any player I’ve been around.”

Adam Ottavino (4-1) gave up two runs but retired three batters to win. Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

All three games in the series were decided by one run.

Brandon Belt hit a two-run homer, Joe Panik had two hits and two RBIs while Pablo Sandoval and Andrew McCutchen also had two hits for San Francisco.

The Giants trailed most of the afternoon but took an 8-7 lead in the eighth when Alen Hanson doubled in two runs.

“That was a hard fought game,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “Tough one when you have a lead in the ninth and we couldn’t hold on to it. Sam was just a little bit off.”

Arenado homered off starter Chris Stratton in the first, his 10th this season in the opening frame.

It was also Arenado’s 10th career home run at AT&T Park, tying former Rockies infielder Troy Tulowitzki for second-most among visiting players. Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt has 11.

Neither starter factored in the decision and had nearly identical lines.

Stratton allowed five runs on eight hits in four innings. Colorado’s Jon Gray also gave up five runs in four innings but yielded seven hits with seven strikeouts.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (4-3, 4.62 ERA) faces the Dodgers in the opener of a three-game series in Los Angeles on Friday. Anderson is unbeaten in nine road starts this season.

AROUND THE MAJORS THURSDAY

— Zack Greinke was a jack-of-all-trades Thursday afternoon while helping the Arizona Diamondbacks increase their lead in the NL West to 3 ½ games over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Greinke allowed seven hits over seven innings and contributed on offense as the D-Backs shut out the Marlins, 4-0. He also was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base while raising his batting average to .300. Greinke is the first pitcher since Bob Gibson in 1969 to provide a hit, an RBI and a stolen base in the same game twice during a single season.

Paul Goldschmidt drove in a run, scored once and collected three hits as the Diamondbacks improved to 19-7 this month.

Arizona’s division lead increased when the Cubs completed an 11-5 rout of the Dodgers. Anthony Rizzo’s three-run double and Addison Russell’s two-run homer highlighted Chicago’s seven-run seventh. The Cubs tore up the Los Angeles bullpen after Clayton Kershaw held them to one run and four hits over five innings.

— The Brewers’ 6-4 win at Cincinnati leaves Milwaukee with a 2 ½-game lead over Chicago in the NL Central. Eric Thames belted a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh and Jesus Aguilar went 3-for-4 with a two-run shot. The benches cleared when Joey Votto exchanged words with Brewers catcher Erik Kratz during an at-bat in the third inning.

— Aaron Nola was sharp in the Phillies’ 4-3 win against the Nationals, limiting Washington to a run and five hits while striking out eight over 7 2/3s. Rhys Hoskins was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer to help Nola improve to 10-2. The Phils are two games behind the NL East-leading Braves, and the Nats are four games back following their third consecutive loss and 10th in their last 13 games.

— The Red Sox capped a six-game season sweep of the Angels as Jackie Bradley Jr. and Rafael Devers homered in a 4-2 decision over Los Angeles. Bradley’s two-run blast gave Boston a 4-1 lead in the seventh. Winning pitcher Hector Velazquez worked two innings of scoreless relief to help the Bosox bump their lead in the AL East to one game over the Yankees.

— Jake Marisnick’s fifth-inning homer was all the offense the Astros needed in their 18th victory in 21 games, 1-0 over Tampa Bay. Lance McCullers Jr. moved to 9-3 by limiting the Rays to three hits and two walks while fanning seven over seven innings. The outcome keeps Houston 3 ½ games ahead of Seattle for first place in the AL West.

— The Mariners completed their first-ever four-game sweep in Baltimore by taking advantage of two errors in the 10th inning of a 4-2 verdict over the Orioles. Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and later delivered an RBI single to cap the scoring. Dee Gordon singled and scored on an error by outfielder Colby Rasmus to help Seattle improve to 8-0 in extra-inning games.

— The Athletics also wrapped up a four-game sweep as Sean Manaea allowed two runs over six innings of a 4-2 victory at Detroit. Jed Lowrie had two hits and an RBI to finish 9-for-17 with two homers and three doubles in the series. Oakland won for the 10th time in 12 games and sent the Tigers to their ninth straight loss.

— Max Kepler drew a bases-loaded walk in the 13th inning to give the Twins a 2-1 win against the White Sox. Logan Morrison began a two-out rally with a double and scored the winning run. Logan Morrison homered and Jake Odorizzi worked six scoreless frames in his best start in over a month.