Bulldogs Sweep Boone Central Dual Tournament

The Alliance Bulldog Wrestling Team put in a few miles over the New Years Weekend, traveling to a Dual Tournament at Boone Central High School in Albion, NE. Despite the long trip and extended time off, the Bulldogs won the event, winning all 5 of their duals…..Team Scores:

Alliance. 72. Grand Island Central Catholic 0

Alliance. 47. Boone Central (Albion). 21

Alliance. 43. Norfolk Catholic. 30

Alliance. 48. Shelton/Kenesaw 21

Alliance. 51. Wood River. 27

Next action for Alliance will be a home dual with Chadron on Thursday January 5. The Bulldogs will travel to a 2 day tournament in Douglas, Wy. on January 6-7.