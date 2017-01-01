Bulldogs Sweep Boone Central Dual Tournament

The Alliance Bulldog Wrestling Team put in a few miles over the New Years Weekend, traveling to a Dual Tournament at Boone Central High School in Albion, NE. Despite the long trip and extended time off, the Bulldogs won the event, winning all 5 of their duals…..Team Scores:
Alliance. 72. Grand Island Central Catholic 0
Alliance. 47. Boone Central (Albion). 21
Alliance. 43. Norfolk Catholic. 30
Alliance. 48. Shelton/Kenesaw 21
Alliance. 51. Wood River. 27
Next action for Alliance will be a home dual with Chadron on Thursday January 5. The Bulldogs will travel to a 2 day tournament in Douglas, Wy. on January 6-7.