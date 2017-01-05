Panhandle Post

Bulldogs Down Cardinals in Dual Wrestling

Alliance defeated Chadron in Dual Wrestling 55-9 on Thursday night in Alliance . For the Bulldogs at 113 Evan Steggs won by forfeit .  120 Bradan Seidler won 11-3 over Oliver Fox.  126 Kysen Harris won by forfeit. 132 Braydon Wilson lost by Tech Fall 18-1 to Joe Ritzen.  138 Jorgen Johnson won by fall, :44 seconds over Damien Andres.  145  Lane Applegarth won 5-3 over Jake Lemmon.  152 Eric Ellford lost 12-4 to Zac Swanson. 160 Danny Vallejo won 6-0 over Clark Riesen.  170  Bryant Wilson won by fall, 3:29 over Ozzy Fernau.  182 Ty Redecker won 9-5 over Lance Cattin.  195 Baily Hood won by forfeit. 220 Lane Lauder won by forfeit. 285 Nathan Lauder won by forfeit. The Bulldogs travel to Douglas, Wy for a 2 day tournament on Friday and Saturday.

