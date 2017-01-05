Bulldogs Down Cardinals in Dual Wrestling

Alliance defeated Chadron in Dual Wrestling 55-9 on Thursday night in Alliance . For the Bulldogs at 113 Evan Steggs won by forfeit . 120 Bradan Seidler won 11-3 over Oliver Fox. 126 Kysen Harris won by forfeit. 132 Braydon Wilson lost by Tech Fall 18-1 to Joe Ritzen. 138 Jorgen Johnson won by fall, :44 seconds over Damien Andres. 145 Lane Applegarth won 5-3 over Jake Lemmon. 152 Eric Ellford lost 12-4 to Zac Swanson. 160 Danny Vallejo won 6-0 over Clark Riesen. 170 Bryant Wilson won by fall, 3:29 over Ozzy Fernau. 182 Ty Redecker won 9-5 over Lance Cattin. 195 Baily Hood won by forfeit. 220 Lane Lauder won by forfeit. 285 Nathan Lauder won by forfeit. The Bulldogs travel to Douglas, Wy for a 2 day tournament on Friday and Saturday.