Bulldogs Defeat Torrington In Dual Wrestling On Senior Night

Alliance defeated Torrington, Wy in the final home dual of the season 49-18 Tuesday night before a packed house at Alliance High School. The Bulldogs remain undefeated in duals this season. It was also Parents night and Senior night with 7 Senior Wrestlers honored prior to the match. Pictured right, with their Parents are Seniors Bryant Wilson, Danny Vallejo, Rey Valdez, Tyler Trout, Ty Redecker, Travis Ribillet and Lane Lauder.

Alliance will travel to the Southeast Duals in Yoder, Wy on Saturday. The B-4 District will be held in McCook on Feb. 10-11 and the State Championships will be Feb. 16-17-18 at the Century Link Center in Omaha.