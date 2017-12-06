Bulldogs Dedicate New Mat-Defeat Hot Springs

L-R: Head Coach Scott Ruff, Morgan Wills, Denise Koozer, Duane Dobson, Rob Hood, Bryan Wilson.
The Alliance Wrestling Team hosted Hot Springs South Dakota in the first home Dual of the season and also dedicated their new Wrestling Mat Tuesday night. The Bulldogs opened the evening dedicating the new mat in Memory and Honor of Raily Koozer. Raily was a 2 time State Medalist for Alliance High School in 1961 and 1962 and was instrumental in building the Alliance Wrestling program. Raily’s son Todd was also an Alliance graduate and wrestled for the Bulldogs. On hand for the dedication was Raily’s widow Denise, and AHS Coaches Scott Ruff, Duane Dobson, Bryan Wilson, Morgan Wills, Rob Hood and Nic Myers. The Bulldogs then defeated Host Springs 69-4 in Dual action.
Jorgen Johnson controls his opponent Matt Escamilla works for position
Results:
106. Paul Ruff Won By Fall over Caden Kasper
113. Tyson Knaub Won By Forfeit
120. Evan Steggs Won By Fall over Donnie Abbott
126. Jaxon Minnick Won By Fall over Clay Giesler
132. Asa Johnson Won By Fall over Keaton Bissonnette
138. Kyson Harris Won By Forfeit
145 Jorgen Johnson Won By Decision 6-4 over Kody Hage
152. Braydon Wilson Won By Forfeit
160. Lane Applegarth Won By Fall over Caleb Priem
170. Jayce Bauer Won By Fall over Levi Cunningham
182. Matthew Escamilla Won By Fall over Chad Kelso
195. Baily Hood Lost by Major Decision 4-13 to Garrett Heil
220. Double Forfeit
285 Nathan Lauder Won By Forfeit
JV Matches. No Team Score Kept
145 Erik Folchert Won By Fall over John Lane
160. Keegan Grant Won By Fall over Tyler Morrow
170 Xing Xu Won By Fall over Miles Wigley
Alliance will travel to Scottsbluff for a Dual December 7. The Bulldogs will travel to Valentine, December 15 and 16. Chadron for a Dual, January 4. Douglas, Wy. January 5-6. UNK Midwest Duals, January 12. Chadron, January 19-20. A home Dual with Gering, January 23. McCook, January 26. Torrington, January 30. Southeast Wy, February 3. B-4 Districts in Gothenburg, February 9-10. State, February 15-16-17 in Omaha.
