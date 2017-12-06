Bulldogs Dedicate New Mat-Defeat Hot Springs

L-R: Head Coach Scott Ruff, Morgan Wills, Denise Koozer, Duane Dobson, Rob Hood, Bryan Wilson.

The Alliance Wrestling Team hosted Hot Springs South Dakota in the first home Dual of the season and also dedicated their new Wrestling Mat Tuesday night. The Bulldogs opened the evening dedicating the new mat in Memory and Honor of Raily Koozer. Raily was a 2 time State Medalist for Alliance High School in 1961 and 1962 and was instrumental in building the Alliance Wrestling program. Raily’s son Todd was also an Alliance graduate and wrestled for the Bulldogs. On hand for the dedication was Raily’s widow Denise, and AHS Coaches Scott Ruff, Duane Dobson, Bryan Wilson, Morgan Wills, Rob Hood and Nic Myers. The Bulldogs then defeated Host Springs 69-4 in Dual action.

Jorgen Johnson controls his opponent Matt Escamilla works for position

Results:

106. Paul Ruff Won By Fall over Caden Kasper

113. Tyson Knaub Won By Forfeit

120. Evan Steggs Won By Fall over Donnie Abbott

126. Jaxon Minnick Won By Fall over Clay Giesler

132. Asa Johnson Won By Fall over Keaton Bissonnette

138. Kyson Harris Won By Forfeit

145 Jorgen Johnson Won By Decision 6-4 over Kody Hage

152. Braydon Wilson Won By Forfeit

160. Lane Applegarth Won By Fall over Caleb Priem

170. Jayce Bauer Won By Fall over Levi Cunningham

182. Matthew Escamilla Won By Fall over Chad Kelso

195. Baily Hood Lost by Major Decision 4-13 to Garrett Heil

220. Double Forfeit

285 Nathan Lauder Won By Forfeit

JV Matches. No Team Score Kept

145 Erik Folchert Won By Fall over John Lane

160. Keegan Grant Won By Fall over Tyler Morrow

170 Xing Xu Won By Fall over Miles Wigley

Alliance will travel to Scottsbluff for a Dual December 7. The Bulldogs will travel to Valentine, December 15 and 16. Chadron for a Dual, January 4. Douglas, Wy. January 5-6. UNK Midwest Duals, January 12. Chadron, January 19-20. A home Dual with Gering, January 23. McCook, January 26. Torrington, January 30. Southeast Wy, February 3. B-4 Districts in Gothenburg, February 9-10. State, February 15-16-17 in Omaha.