Bulldogs Compete At Cozad Wrestling Invite

The Alliance Wrestling team opened their season Saturday as the Bulldogs competed at the Cozad Invitational. Thanks to Coach Duane Dobson for the results.

Team Scores: Varsity

Lexington 157.5, Wahoo 146, Alliance 143.5, Sidney 133.5, Plattsmouth 128, Holdrege 117, Gothenburg 106, Adams Central 103.5, Aurora 87,5, Gering 85, Cozad 76.5, Seward 71,McCook 57,

Chadron 48

Individual Place winners:

106 Paul Ruff 1st, 120 Evan Steggs 2nd, 132, Asa Johnson 5th, 145 Jorgen Johnson 1st, 160 Lane Applegarth 3rd, 195 Bailey Hood 3rd, 285 Nathan Lauder 3rd.

JV Division

There were no team Scores kept

Individual Placers:

106 Ian Erickson 2nd, 152 Chandler Stinson 1st, 152 Philip Halstead 2nd, 160 Keegan Grant 3rd, 170 Richard Elford 1st.

Up next the Bulldogs will Dual at Hot Springs, SD Dec. 5 and at Scottsbluff Dec. 7