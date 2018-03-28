Bulldogs Celebrate Successful Basketball Seasons

The Alliance Girls and Boys Basketball teams held their end of season banquets to recognize the Senior players and celebrate successful seasons. Both Bulldog teams advanced to District Final games following Sub-district play and both teams played the eventual State Runner-up. The Alliance Girls were runner-up to Sidney in the B-8 Sub-District and were the #12 seed for the District Finals. The Lady Bulldogs traveled to #5 South Sioux City where they lost to the Cardinals 69-38. South Sioux City advanced to the Class B Girls State Tournament finals before losing to Elkhorn 67-60 in the championship game. Alliance finished the season 15-10. At Monday night’s banquet Head Coach Kurt Zadina, who announced at the end of the season he is resigning and is running for public office in Scottsbluff County, thanked the Senior players for their dedication and leadership and all team members for their hard work throughout the season. This years Seniors were…Kaylee McDonald, Sydney Nordeen, Makayla Davidson, Marque Crowe and Taylor Hopp. Coach Zadina also presented the following awards……JV Most Improved – Lillie Otto. JV MVP – Megan Oligmueller. Varsity Most Improved – Ryley Rolls. Miss Defense – Makayla Davidson. Varsity MVP – Makayla Davidson and Team Captains – Makayla Davidson and Marque Crowe.

L-R: Kaylee McDonald, Sydney Nordeen, Makayla Davidson, Marque Crowe, Taylor Hopp

The Alliance Boys Basketball team celebrated their season on March 13 with an end of season banquet. Head Coach Michael Baker thanked the Players and their Families and gave special thanks to this years 2 Seniors for their leadership and dedication to the team. The Alliance Boys also advanced to the Class B District Finals as the #15 seed. The Bulldogs traveled to #2 Omaha Skutt Catholic, where they lost 70-39 . Skutt advanced to the Class B State Tournament where they lost in the championship game to York 61-56 in double overtime. The Bulldog Boys finished the season at 13-11. This years Seniors were…Caden Dean and Owen Shelmadine. Coach Baker said he will present the team awards at the A-Club Banquet at the end of the school year.

L-R: Caden Dean, Coach Michael Baker, Owen Shelmadine