Bulldogs celebrate record volleyball season

The Alliance Girls Volleyball Team celebrated a record season Monday night at their end of the year banquet. The Bulldogs set a school record for wins in a season, going 29-6. Won a District Championship and qualified for the State Tournament for the first time in 18 years. Several individual records were also set this season. Senior Emerson Cyza broke her own school record for Kills in a season with 571 and Junior Jordan Hopp broke her record for blocks in a season with 143.

Freshman Coach Angie Hiemstra presented these awards, which were voted on by the team. The Freshman team finished with a record of 11-6

Freshman Most Inspirational: Lilly Wagner

Freshman Most Improved: Chloe Mann and Shelbee Burke

Freshman Most Valuable: Amauri Browning and Avah Steggall

Junior Varsity Coach Heather Jensen presented the JV awards, voted on by the team. The JV team went 13-6.

JV Most Inspirational: Lilly Otto

JV Most Improved: Violet Nelson and Shelbee Burke

JV Most Valuable: Billi Alvarado

Varsity Head Coach Jessica thanked the players, parents and fans for their support this season and gave special thanks to this years Seniors. Coach Kaiser presented the Varsity Awards, which were voted on by the team. Alliance went 29-6 this season.

Senior Award: Ryley Rolls

Varsity Most Inspirational: Megan Oligmueller

Varsity Most Improved and “All In” Award: Blythe Boness

Varsity Ace Award: Shelbi Mills

Varsity Most Valuable: Emerson Cyza

Varsity Team Captains: Emerson Cyza and Ryley Rolls

Coach Kaiser also gave recognition to Student Manager Nikki Haller and “Rock Star” Manager Addy Weber. Coach Kaiser presented Western Conference All Conference Awards to Emerson Cyza, Ryley Rolls and Jordan Hopp and Honorable Mention Awards to Megan Oligmueller and Blythe Boness. Academic All-State Honors to Shelbi Mills and Ryley Rolls and also recognized this years letter winners:

Payton Weber, Brooke Davidson, Shelbee Burke, Avah Steggall, Amauri Browning, Olivia Knapp, Billi Alvarado, Lilly Otto, Cameron Tritle, Khloe Felker and Jordan Hopp.