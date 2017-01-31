Bulldogs-Bobcats Don’t Disappoint a Full House

In what could be termed as a District Final atmosphere, The Alliance and Hemingford Girls Basketball teams did not disappoint a full house Monday night in Alliance. The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Bobcats played a back and forth game that wasn’t decided until the final buzzer, with Alliance rallying for a 57-56 win.

Alliance took an early 16-13 lead at the end of the opening quarter, only to see Hemingford rally to lead 25-24 at halftime. Alliance built a 42-35 lead heading into the 4th quarter, but the Bobcats scrambled back and built a lead late in the game behind Seniors Kaitlyn Kumpf, Brooke Turek and Faith Rohrbouck who combined to score 21 points in the 4th quarter. Alliance fought back getting a 3 point bucket from Junior Marque Crowe, a steal and bucket from Junior MaKayla Davidson, and free throws from Sophomores Ryley Rolls and Emerson Cyza, to give Alliance a 3 point lead, only to see Hemingford’s Brooke Turek tie the game at 56, with a clutch 3 point bucket. With only seconds remaining, the Lady Bulldogs hustled the ball up court and with 1.5 seconds remaining, Junior Kaylee McDonald was fouled. She stepped to the line and made 1 of 2 free throws to give Alliance a hard fought 57-56 win.

Hemingford’s Brooke Turek lead all scorers with 31 points. Faith Rohrbouck scored 13, Kaitlyn Kumpf, 6. Natalie Gasseling added 4 and Emily Hansen , 2. Alliance was lead by MaKayla Davidson with 12, Kaylee McDonald added 11 and Ryley Rolls, 10. Marque Crowe and Emerson Cyza each scored 9. Jennifer Figueroa, 4 and Blythe Boness, 2.

Alliance is now 8-8 on the season, while Hemingford stands at 14-3. Alliance will play at Chadron on Tuesday night and travel to Scottsbluff on Friday. Hemingford will open Western Trails Conference Tournament play hosting Bayard on Thursday. The Alliance Boys will also play at Chadron, Tuesday and at Scottsbluff Friday. DThe Boys will also host Spearfish, SD on Saturday. The Hemingford Boys will play at Morrill in WTC Tournament action on Thursday.