Bulldogs 5th at Chadron Invite-Vallejo Takes 1st

The Alliance Bulldog Wrestling Team competed in the 2-day Chadron Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Nelson Physical Activity Center at Chadron State College.  Alliance placed 5th in the 21 team field.   No Team score available at this time.  The Bulldogs had 1 Champion, Senior Danny Vallejo.  Other AHS  place winners….Evan Steggs  6th,  Jorgen Johnson  2nd,  Lane Applegarth  5th,  Bryant Wilson  3rd,  Lane Lauder  6th,  Nathan Lauder 5th.

Alliance will travel to Gering on January 24 for a Dual and compete at the McCook Duals on Friday January 27.

