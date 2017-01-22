Bulldogs 5th at Chadron Invite-Vallejo Takes 1st

The Alliance Bulldog Wrestling Team competed in the 2-day Chadron Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Nelson Physical Activity Center at Chadron State College. Alliance placed 5th in the 21 team field. No Team score available at this time. The Bulldogs had 1 Champion, Senior Danny Vallejo. Other AHS place winners….Evan Steggs 6th, Jorgen Johnson 2nd, Lane Applegarth 5th, Bryant Wilson 3rd, Lane Lauder 6th, Nathan Lauder 5th.

Alliance will travel to Gering on January 24 for a Dual and compete at the McCook Duals on Friday January 27.