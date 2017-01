The Alliance Bulldog Wrestling Team continued their strong season sweeping all 5 of their duals at The University of Nebraska Kearney on Friday. Here are the team scores.

Alliance 37, Adams Central 33

Alliance 38, Grand Island Northwest 31

Alliance. 47, Crete 31

Alliance 60, Russell,Ks 12

Alliance 54, South Central Unified (NE) 2

The Bulldogs will compete in the 2-day Chadron Invitational January 20 & 21.