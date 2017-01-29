Bulldog Wrestlers Sweep McCook Duals

The Alliance Bulldog Wrestling Team remained undefeated in Dual competition this season sweeping the McCook Dual Tournament on Friday. Team Scores:

Alliance. 51. Wray, Co. 19

Alliance. 36. Grand Island Northwest. 33

Alliance. 54. North Platte. 22

Alliance. 56. McCook. 24

Indiviual results:

113 Evan Steggs, 1-3. 120 Bradan Seidler, 4-0. 126 Kysen Harris, 2-2. 132 Braydon Wilson, 3-1. 138 Jorgen Johnson, 4-0. Rey Valdez, 3-1. 152 Lane Applegarth, 4-0. 160 Danny Vallejo, 4-0. 170 Bryant Wilson, 4-0. 182 Ty Redecker, 0-4. 195, Bailey Hood, 1-0. 220 Lane Lauder, 3-1. 285 Nathan Lauder, 4-0.

Alliance will host Torrington, Wy. in the final home dual of the season on Tuesday, January 31. The Bulldogs travel to the Southeast Wy. duals on Saturday, Feb. 4. District competition will be in McCook on Feb. 10-11.