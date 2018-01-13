Bulldog Wrestlers Compete At UNK Midwest Duals

Alliance Wrestlers competed in the Midwest Duals at the University of Nebraska-Kearney on January 12. The Bulldogs wrestled 5 duals…defeating Thayer Central 66-6, Columbus SCOTUS 69-16, Kearney JV 52-21, Aurora 59-16 and lost to GI Northwest 34-39. 5 Alliance wrestlers went undefeated on the day…106 Paul Ruff, 120 Evan Steggs, 145 Jorgen Johnson , 160 Lane Applegarth and 285 Nathan Lauder. Alliance will compete in the 2 day Chadron Invitational January 19-20 and will have their final home dual January 23 vs Gering. The remaining schedule has the Bulldogs competing at McCook January 26, at Torrington, Wy. January 30, at Southeast, Wy. Feb. 3 and the B-4 Districts will be Feb. 9-10 at Gothenburg High School. The State Wrestling Championships are set for Feb. 15-16-17 in Omaha.