Bulldog Wrestlers Compete At McCook Duals

With less than 2 weeks remaining in the regular season, The Alliance Bulldog Wrestling Team continues to face quality competition in preparation for the District and State Tournaments. The Bulldogs traveled to McCook, January 26 and brought home 2nd place in the Dual Meet. Alliance defeated North Platte, Oberlin-Decatur Community and McCook, with a tough loss to Wray, Colorado to finish 2nd with a 3-1 record. Listed below are the results from each dual.
Match #1 Round 1
Alliance defeated North Platte 57-18
- 106 – Paul Ruff (Alliance) over Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) Fall 1:27
- 113 – Darian Diaz (North Platte) over Tyson Knaub (Alliance) Fall 1:01
- 120 – Evan Steggs (Alliance) over Jordan Barber (North Platte) Dec 3-1
- 126 – Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) over Jayson Scott (North Platte) Fall 3:53
- 132 – Asa Johnson (Alliance) over Dominick Tridle (North Platte) Fall 1:30
- 138 – Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) over Kysen Harris (Alliance) Fall 1:21
- 145 – Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 152 – Braydon Wilson (Alliance) over Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) Fall 3:23
- 160 – Lane Applegarth (Alliance) over Emilio Ramos (North Platte) Fall 0:34
- 170 – Braiden Ruffin (North Platte) over Jayce Bauer (Alliance) Fall 2:25
- 182 – Matthew Escamilla (Alliance) over Malik Lillard (North Platte) Fall 1:01
- 195 – Double Forfeit
- 220 – Baily Hood (Alliance) over Stacy Northrup (North Platte) Fall 0:41
- 285 – Nathan Lauder (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #2 Round 2
Alliance received a Bye
Match #3 Round 3
Alliance defeated Oberlin-Decatur Community 63-7
- 182 – Matthew Escamilla (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 195 – Reegon Witt (Oberlin-Decatur Community) over Baily Hood (Alliance) SV-1 12-10
- 220 – Double Forfeit
- 285 – Nathan Lauder (Alliance) over Zeke Jimenez (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 1:10
- 106 – Paul Ruff (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 113 – Tyson Knaub (Alliance) over Alex Eskew (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 1:37
- 120 – Evan Steggs (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 126 – Kel Grafel (Oberlin-Decatur Community) over Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) Maj 14-1
- 132 – Asa Johnson (Alliance) over Drew Junenaman (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 3:37
- 138 – Kysen Harris (Alliance) over Colton Ketterl (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Dec 8-5
- 145 – Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) over Isiaha Mason (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 3:07
- 152 – Braydon Wilson (Alliance) over Daivid Waterman (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 0:57
- 160 – Lane Applegarth (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 170 – Jayce Bauer (Alliance) over Rowdy Farr (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 2:21
Match #4 Round 4
Wray defeated Alliance 41-24
- 106 – Paul Ruff (Alliance) over Cole Rockwell (Wray) Dec 6-3
- 113 – Cade Rockwell (Wray) over Tyson Knaub (Alliance) Fall 3:20
- 120 – Evan Steggs (Alliance) over Jake Dickson (Wray) Fall 3:27
- 126 – Junior Arambula (Wray) over Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) Fall 4:47
- 132 – Tyler Collins (Wray) over Asa Johnson (Alliance) Maj 14-4
- 138 – Javier Arambula (Wray) over Kysen Harris (Alliance) Dec 14-9
- 145 – Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) over Derek Saffer (Wray) Fall 1:45
- 152 – Cade Hillman (Wray) over Braydon Wilson (Alliance) Fall 3:20
- 160 – Lane Applegarth (Alliance) over Emmanuel Huerta (Wray) Dec 11-4
- 170 – Carlos Tarin (Wray) over Jayce Bauer (Alliance) Fall 2:21
- 182 – Jayce Reser (Wray) over Matthew Escamilla (Alliance) Maj 13-4
- 195 – Double Forfeit
- 220 – Jose Molina (Wray) over Baily Hood (Alliance) Fall 1:20
- 285 – Nathan Lauder (Alliance) over Jeron Lippert (Wray) Fall 3:01
Match #5 Round 5
Alliance defeated McCook 45-24
- 220 – Kaleb Taylor (McCook) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 285 – Nathan Lauder (Alliance) over Hunter Cunningham (McCook) Fall 2:13
- 106 – Paul Ruff (Alliance) over Trace Decker (McCook) Fall 0:09
- 113 – Trevor Felber (McCook) over Tyson Knaub (Alliance) Fall 4:38
- 120 – Evan Steggs (Alliance) over Carson Richards (McCook) Dec 5-3
- 126 – Tate Felber (McCook) over Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) Dec 7-3
- 132 – Asa Johnson (Alliance) over Mason Bales (McCook) Fall 3:34
- 138 – Kysen Harris (Alliance) over Kallen Feikert (McCook) Fall 2:40
- 145 – Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 152 – Landon Towne (McCook) over Braydon Wilson (Alliance) Dec 6-4
- 160 – Lane Applegarth (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
- 170 – Kody Hahn (McCook) over Jayce Bauer (Alliance) Dec 4-0
- 182 – Alec Langan (McCook) over Matthew Escamilla (Alliance) Dec 8-3
- 195 – Baily Hood (Alliance) over Jared Cole (McCook) Fall 3:37
Alliance will travel to Torrington, Wy. for a dual Tuesday, January 30 and then compete in the Southeast Wy. duals on Friday, February 2. The Class B-4 District Championships will be held February 9-10 at Gothenburg High School. The top 4 place winners qualify for the State Tournament February 15-16-17 in Omaha.
