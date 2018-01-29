Bulldog Wrestlers Compete At McCook Duals

With less than 2 weeks remaining in the regular season, The Alliance Bulldog Wrestling Team continues to face quality competition in preparation for the District and State Tournaments. The Bulldogs traveled to McCook, January 26 and brought home 2nd place in the Dual Meet. Alliance defeated North Platte, Oberlin-Decatur Community and McCook, with a tough loss to Wray, Colorado to finish 2nd with a 3-1 record. Listed below are the results from each dual.

Match #1 Round 1 Alliance defeated North Platte 57-18 106 – Paul Ruff (Alliance) over Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) Fall 1:27

– Paul Ruff (Alliance) over Jaylan Ruffin (North Platte) Fall 1:27 113 – Darian Diaz (North Platte) over Tyson Knaub (Alliance) Fall 1:01

– Darian Diaz (North Platte) over Tyson Knaub (Alliance) Fall 1:01 120 – Evan Steggs (Alliance) over Jordan Barber (North Platte) Dec 3-1

– Evan Steggs (Alliance) over Jordan Barber (North Platte) Dec 3-1 126 – Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) over Jayson Scott (North Platte) Fall 3:53

– Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) over Jayson Scott (North Platte) Fall 3:53 132 – Asa Johnson (Alliance) over Dominick Tridle (North Platte) Fall 1:30

– Asa Johnson (Alliance) over Dominick Tridle (North Platte) Fall 1:30 138 – Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) over Kysen Harris (Alliance) Fall 1:21

– Gavyn Brauer (North Platte) over Kysen Harris (Alliance) Fall 1:21 145 – Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 152 – Braydon Wilson (Alliance) over Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) Fall 3:23

– Braydon Wilson (Alliance) over Cash Arensdorf (North Platte) Fall 3:23 160 – Lane Applegarth (Alliance) over Emilio Ramos (North Platte) Fall 0:34

– Lane Applegarth (Alliance) over Emilio Ramos (North Platte) Fall 0:34 170 – Braiden Ruffin (North Platte) over Jayce Bauer (Alliance) Fall 2:25

– Braiden Ruffin (North Platte) over Jayce Bauer (Alliance) Fall 2:25 182 – Matthew Escamilla (Alliance) over Malik Lillard (North Platte) Fall 1:01

– Matthew Escamilla (Alliance) over Malik Lillard (North Platte) Fall 1:01 195 – Double Forfeit

– Double Forfeit 220 – Baily Hood (Alliance) over Stacy Northrup (North Platte) Fall 0:41

– Baily Hood (Alliance) over Stacy Northrup (North Platte) Fall 0:41 285 – Nathan Lauder (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match #2 Round 2 Alliance received a Bye

Match #3 Round 3 Alliance defeated Oberlin-Decatur Community 63-7 182 – Matthew Escamilla (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Matthew Escamilla (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 195 – Reegon Witt (Oberlin-Decatur Community) over Baily Hood (Alliance) SV-1 12-10

– Reegon Witt (Oberlin-Decatur Community) over Baily Hood (Alliance) SV-1 12-10 220 – Double Forfeit

– Double Forfeit 285 – Nathan Lauder (Alliance) over Zeke Jimenez (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 1:10

– Nathan Lauder (Alliance) over Zeke Jimenez (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 1:10 106 – Paul Ruff (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Paul Ruff (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 113 – Tyson Knaub (Alliance) over Alex Eskew (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 1:37

– Tyson Knaub (Alliance) over Alex Eskew (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 1:37 120 – Evan Steggs (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Evan Steggs (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 126 – Kel Grafel (Oberlin-Decatur Community) over Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) Maj 14-1

– Kel Grafel (Oberlin-Decatur Community) over Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) Maj 14-1 132 – Asa Johnson (Alliance) over Drew Junenaman (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 3:37

– Asa Johnson (Alliance) over Drew Junenaman (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 3:37 138 – Kysen Harris (Alliance) over Colton Ketterl (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Dec 8-5

– Kysen Harris (Alliance) over Colton Ketterl (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Dec 8-5 145 – Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) over Isiaha Mason (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 3:07

– Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) over Isiaha Mason (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 3:07 152 – Braydon Wilson (Alliance) over Daivid Waterman (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 0:57

– Braydon Wilson (Alliance) over Daivid Waterman (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 0:57 160 – Lane Applegarth (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

– Lane Applegarth (Alliance) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 170 – Jayce Bauer (Alliance) over Rowdy Farr (Oberlin-Decatur Community) Fall 2:21

Match #4 Round 4 Wray defeated Alliance 41-24 106 – Paul Ruff (Alliance) over Cole Rockwell (Wray) Dec 6-3

– Paul Ruff (Alliance) over Cole Rockwell (Wray) Dec 6-3 113 – Cade Rockwell (Wray) over Tyson Knaub (Alliance) Fall 3:20

– Cade Rockwell (Wray) over Tyson Knaub (Alliance) Fall 3:20 120 – Evan Steggs (Alliance) over Jake Dickson (Wray) Fall 3:27

– Evan Steggs (Alliance) over Jake Dickson (Wray) Fall 3:27 126 – Junior Arambula (Wray) over Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) Fall 4:47

– Junior Arambula (Wray) over Jaxon Minnick (Alliance) Fall 4:47 132 – Tyler Collins (Wray) over Asa Johnson (Alliance) Maj 14-4

– Tyler Collins (Wray) over Asa Johnson (Alliance) Maj 14-4 138 – Javier Arambula (Wray) over Kysen Harris (Alliance) Dec 14-9

– Javier Arambula (Wray) over Kysen Harris (Alliance) Dec 14-9 145 – Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) over Derek Saffer (Wray) Fall 1:45

– Jorgen Johnson (Alliance) over Derek Saffer (Wray) Fall 1:45 152 – Cade Hillman (Wray) over Braydon Wilson (Alliance) Fall 3:20

– Cade Hillman (Wray) over Braydon Wilson (Alliance) Fall 3:20 160 – Lane Applegarth (Alliance) over Emmanuel Huerta (Wray) Dec 11-4

– Lane Applegarth (Alliance) over Emmanuel Huerta (Wray) Dec 11-4 170 – Carlos Tarin (Wray) over Jayce Bauer (Alliance) Fall 2:21

– Carlos Tarin (Wray) over Jayce Bauer (Alliance) Fall 2:21 182 – Jayce Reser (Wray) over Matthew Escamilla (Alliance) Maj 13-4

– Jayce Reser (Wray) over Matthew Escamilla (Alliance) Maj 13-4 195 – Double Forfeit

– Double Forfeit 220 – Jose Molina (Wray) over Baily Hood (Alliance) Fall 1:20

– Jose Molina (Wray) over Baily Hood (Alliance) Fall 1:20 285 – Nathan Lauder (Alliance) over Jeron Lippert (Wray) Fall 3:01