Bulldog Wrestlers Compete at Douglas, Wy. Weekend Tournament

The Alliance Bulldog Wrestling Team competed in a 2-day tournament in Douglas, Wy. on Friday and Saturday. The Bulldogs placed 6th in the 25 team event. Cheyenne East finished first with a team score of 176.5. Natrona High School from Casper, Wy. was the runner up with 169 points. Alliance finished 6th. (no team score available). The Bulldogs had 6 place winners in the Varsity Division and 8 place winners in the Junior Varsity Division.
Varsity:
138 Jorgen Johnson. 3rd
145 Lane Applegarth 4th
160 Danny Vallejo 3rd
170 Bryant Wilson 2nd
220 Lane Lauder 5th
285 Nathan Lauder 2nd
JV
113 Steven Horn 6th
120 Brady Ellis 7th
132 Josh Jensen 6th
132 Erik Folchert 6th
160 Travis Ribillet 3rd
160 Jayden Bauer 1st
170 Mathew Escamilia 3rd
170 Miguel Salazar 7th
The Bulldogs are scheduled to compete in the UNK Midwest Duals on Friday.