Bulldog Wrestlers Compete at Douglas, Wy. Weekend Tournament

The Alliance Bulldog Wrestling Team competed in a 2-day tournament in Douglas, Wy. on Friday and Saturday. The Bulldogs placed 6th in the 25 team event. Cheyenne East finished first with a team score of 176.5. Natrona High School from Casper, Wy. was the runner up with 169 points. Alliance finished 6th. (no team score available). The Bulldogs had 6 place winners in the Varsity Division and 8 place winners in the Junior Varsity Division.

Varsity:

138 Jorgen Johnson. 3rd

145 Lane Applegarth 4th

160 Danny Vallejo 3rd

170 Bryant Wilson 2nd

220 Lane Lauder 5th

285 Nathan Lauder 2nd

JV

113 Steven Horn 6th

120 Brady Ellis 7th

132 Josh Jensen 6th

132 Erik Folchert 6th

160 Travis Ribillet 3rd

160 Jayden Bauer 1st

170 Mathew Escamilia 3rd

170 Miguel Salazar 7th

The Bulldogs are scheduled to compete in the UNK Midwest Duals on Friday.