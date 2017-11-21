Bulldog Volleyball 2017

Seniors: L-R: Jaiden Brown, Marque Crowe, MaKayla Davidson, Taylor Hopp, KayLee McDonald, Josie Otto, Haley Hoxworth.

The Alliance Girls Volleyball Team celebrated an outstanding season at their end of year banquet Monday night. The Bulldog team also paid tribute to this years 7 seniors and thanked them for their dedication and hard work for the AHS Volleyball program. Head Coach Jessica Kaiser thanked the seniors, underclassmen, parents and all others involved with volleyball. This years team tied the school record for wins in a season, finishing 23-8 and advanced to the District finals for the 4th straight year.

Coach Kaiser presented All Western Conference awards to MaKayla Davidson and Emerson Cyza and Honorable Mention awards to Ryley Rolls and Jordan Hopp. Other awards included…

Team Captains: Ryley Rolls and Kaylee McDonald

Most Improved: Payton Weber

Senior Award: MaKayla Davidson

Most Inspirational: Jaiden Brown

Unsung Hero and Utility Player: Josie Otto

Spirit Award: Haley Hoxworth

“All In” Award: Marque Crowe

Varsity Comeback Award: Taylor Hopp

Varsity MVP: Emerson Cyza. Emerson, just a junior, set a new school record for Kills in a season with 508, breaking her record of 370 from last year. She also recorded her 1000th career kill this season. Coach Kaiser also recognized sophomore Jordan Hopp who set a school record with 100 ace blocks.

The JV team finished with a record of 12-2. Coach Angie Hiemstra presented the JV awards.

Most Improved: Lillie Otto

Most Inspirational: Cameron Tritle

Outstanding Teammate: Blythe Boness

JV MVP: Shelbi Mills and Megan Oligmueller

The Freshman team finished with a record of 9-6. Coach Toree Ogden presented the Freshman awards.

Most Inspirational: Courtney Cox

Most Improved: Saphina Achi

Freshman MVP: Brooke Davidson and Billi Alvarado