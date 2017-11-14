Bulldog Football 2017

Despite finishing 0-9, the Alliance Bulldogs celebrated their football season by stressing the many positive things that happened…determination, heart, never give up attitude and improvement each week. Head Coach Chris Seebohm thanked the players and parents for their cooperation this season and gave special thanks to this years Seniors for their leadership. This years Seniors were, Owen Shelmadine, Garret Schmid, Ross Dunn, Parker Knapp, Nathaniel Jensen, Bradan Seidler and DJ Martinez. Coach Seebohm praised the Freshman team which went 2-4, but played against several JV teams. The Bulldog JV went 6-0. Seebohm said, while wins and losses are important, the lessons learned and friendships developed, will last forever. Coach Seebohm also presented the following Team Awards;

All Conference: Owen Shelmadine, Mason Hiemstra. Honorable Mention: Kysen Harris, Boone Wilson, Bailey Hood, Garret Schmid.

Offensive MVP: Owen Shelmadine

Defensive MVP: Boone Wilson

Scout Team MVP: Trevor Dubray

Trench Warrior Award: Garret Schmid

Fox Hole Award: Bailey Hood

Mr. Bulldog: Owen Shelmadine