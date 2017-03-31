Panhandle Post

Building the 2017 Home Show (Photo Gallery)

Saturday April 1st is a day to be wary of tricks.  But it’s also a great day to get out and have some fun!  The KCOW/Double Q Country Homeshow (Saturday 8:00am-3:00pm in the Alliance High School Commons Area) promises prize drawings, product demos, huge savings, great food and no tricks.  However, turning a school cafeteria into a busy, colorful, exciting show floor?  That’s a unique trick all its own.

In this photo gallery you’ll see some of our exhibitors in various stages of completion.  Every vendor and exhibitor moves their entire booth piece-by-piece into the Commons Area and spends the evening making their display look perfect.  All while participants in the Health Fair (8am to Noon Saturday) are doing the very same.  It’s exciting, crowded and just a little crazy!  Our Eagle radio team dedicates this photo gallery to the local businesses who give up a large portion of their weekend to make our Home Show something special!

The calm before the storm...

The calm before the storm…

 

dscn1657

Mike Glesinger is setting up our broadcast equipment–AM 1400 KCOW will be on the air live from the show floor throughout the day.

 

dscn1658

Lisa of Lisa Marie’s Vintage (left) and the legendary Mrs. G pose with the banner of Chadron’s hit music station! B94.7, Double Q Country and KCOW listeners are all invited to this party!

 

dscn1659

Moving right along…

 

dscn1664

Is it mowing season yet?

 

dscn1665

Eagle Radio marketing specialist Mikala Toedtli shows off our radio booth! Visit us for free Husker Sports Network spring sports guides, B94.7 keychains and (if you’re really, really nice) a T-shirt!

 

 

dscn1668

Eagle Radio General Manager Olivia Hasenauer (left) is hanging out with the scrubs model in Peterson Drug and Home Care’s booth.

 

dscn1670

Making the booth look pretty…

 

dscn1671

A long-time Home Show exhibitor (and a much better photographer than our roving reporter!) Steph Mantooth…

 

dscn1672

We snapped this pic of Mellode from Restore Natural Products at the beginning of the night. Visit us Saturday and be amazed by what she and her helpers can put together!

 

dscn1673

Spring, and one’s thoughts turn to…VACATION! Our friends at Global Dreams Travel have your ticket…

 

dscn1674

The start of something big…

 

dscn1677

Robin says hello from WNCC…

 

dscn1678

Another long-time Home Show participant back again this year…

 

dscn1679

Joni says “Bring your tower or laptop tomorrow and we’ll check it free!”

 

dscn1680

Greg Sanders and his Jack’s Refrigeration team spent hours moving in fireplaces, Big Green Eggs and more….

dscn1681

 

dscn1682

Daniel puts the finishing touches on his booth…

 