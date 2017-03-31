Building the 2017 Home Show (Photo Gallery)

Saturday April 1st is a day to be wary of tricks. But it’s also a great day to get out and have some fun! The KCOW/Double Q Country Homeshow (Saturday 8:00am-3:00pm in the Alliance High School Commons Area) promises prize drawings, product demos, huge savings, great food and no tricks. However, turning a school cafeteria into a busy, colorful, exciting show floor? That’s a unique trick all its own.

In this photo gallery you’ll see some of our exhibitors in various stages of completion. Every vendor and exhibitor moves their entire booth piece-by-piece into the Commons Area and spends the evening making their display look perfect. All while participants in the Health Fair (8am to Noon Saturday) are doing the very same. It’s exciting, crowded and just a little crazy! Our Eagle radio team dedicates this photo gallery to the local businesses who give up a large portion of their weekend to make our Home Show something special!