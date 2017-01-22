Buffett Documentary will be Shown in Billionaire’s Hometown

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — New Warren Buffett documentary will be shown in billionaire investor’s hometown of Omaha.

The Omaha premiere comes one week ahead of when the film will debut on HBO. Buffett and his family is expected to attend the Omaha event at the Holland Performing Arts Center Monday night. A similar event was held in New York last week.

The “Becoming Warren Buffett” documentary uses Buffett’s own words and interviews with friends and family members to explore what allowed him to become so successful at picking stocks and companies to buy.

The documentary discusses Buffett’s fascination with math and some of the experiences that helped shape his approach to investing.

Buffett also discusses his decision to give his fortune away to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four Buffett family foundations.