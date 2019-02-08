‘Buckets and Tap Shoes’ coming to Alliance Performing Arts Center

By Cindy Randall

Alliance Arts Council

This intriguing event will happen at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center and is sponsored by the Alliance Arts Council.



Minneapolis, MN based Buckets and Tap Shoes is an inventive act that incorporates tap dancing, paint bucket banging and a traditional four-piece band – along with plenty of audience participation.

Buckets and Tap Shoes focuses on dance and rhythm, rather than dialogue, making it a show for all ages. “Anyone from age 5 to 105 would probably have a good time.”

Rick and his brother Andy Ausland, who have been tap dancing since they were children, founded the troupe in 1997 as an off-street performance act. During the next years, Buckets and Tap Shoes evolved. The troupe is a full-time gig, touring throughout the country and internationally and teaching dance workshops when not on the road. The multi talented performers have astounded world wide audiences with their dancing and create music with plastic and metal buckets, tap shoes, guitars, drums, bass and keys.

Although the group’s distinctive percussion has led to comparisons with “Stomp”, Ausland makes it clear that Buckets and Tap Shoes is not a “Stomp” clone. “I like their show, but it’s not like I’m trying to do that.” Ausland said. You can preview the group on the Alliance Arts Council‘s facebook page or get more information at http://www.bucketsandtapshoes.com

The group is brought to Alliance by the Alliance Arts Council with business co-presenters Gregory’s Insurance, First National Bank, Western Nebraska Real Estate and KCOW/Double Q Country Radio.

Tickets for the show are now available at Redman’s Shoes and Carnegie Arts Center. Tickets will also be sold at the door. Adults are $10, Seniors $9 and Students $5. Preschoolers are admitted free.