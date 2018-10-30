Broncos trade Demariyus Thomas to Texans

Demariyus Thomas will be playing in Sunday’s Broncos-Texans game at Denver, but he’ll be on the visiting sideline.

Houston has acquired the five-time Pro Bowl selection from the Broncos for a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft and a swap of seventh-round selections. General manager John Elway says the rise of Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton and Tim Patrick made it easier to make the deal.

Thomas has 36 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns this season, giving him 665 catches for 9,055 yards and 60 TDs in 125 regular-season games since breaking into the NFL in 2010. He’s averaging a career-low 11.2 yards per catch but is tied for the team lead in scoring receptions.