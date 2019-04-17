Panhandle Post

Broncos schedule to be released tonight; our projections and wishful thinking

By: Dave Collins
Eagle Communications Sports Director

 

The NFL schedule will be released Wednesday!  According to the Denver Broncos team site the schedule will be released at 6:00 PM.

After the 2018 regular season concluded we knew who the Broncos would play and which games would be home and road.  Dates and times will be made official to fans today.

Here’s my best guess at where the schedule will land and a look at what I’d like to see the 2019 slate look like.

2019 Denver Broncos Projected & Wishful Schedule

Projected Wishful
Sept 9 (MON) at Raiders Sept 9 (MON) at Raiders
15-Sep Lions 15-Sep Browns
22-Sep at Bills 22-Sep at Texans
Sept 29 (SNF) Chiefs Sept 29 (SNF) Lions
6-Oct Jaguars 6-Oct Chargers
Oct 14 (MON) at Packers 13-Oct BYE
20-Oct Raiders OCT 21 (MON) at Packers
27-Oct at Colts 27-Oct Raiders
3-Nov BYE 3-Nov at Colts
10-Nov Bears 10-Nov Chiefs
NOV 14 (THU) Browns 17-Nov Bears
24-Nov at Chargers 24-Nov at Vikings
1-Dec at Vikings 1-Dec at Chiefs
8-Dec Titans 8-Dec Titans
15-Dec at Chiefs DEC-12 (THU) at Bills
22-Dec at Texans 22-Dec Jaguars
29-Dec Chargers 29-Dec at Chargers

