Broncos schedule to be released tonight; our projections and wishful thinking



By: Dave Collins

Eagle Communications Sports Director

The NFL schedule will be released Wednesday! According to the Denver Broncos team site the schedule will be released at 6:00 PM.

After the 2018 regular season concluded we knew who the Broncos would play and which games would be home and road. Dates and times will be made official to fans today.

Here’s my best guess at where the schedule will land and a look at what I’d like to see the 2019 slate look like.

2019 Denver Broncos Projected & Wishful Schedule