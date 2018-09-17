Broncos rally past Raiders 20-19, NFL Sunday wrap-up

Case Keenum already has this fourth-quarter comeback thing down pat.

Nail-biters are almost a prerequisite for a quarterback in Denver, where John Elway set the standard with 31 fourth-quarter comebacks and Peyton Manning added 11 of his league-best 43 while wearing navy and orange.

Keenum, the architect of the “Minnesota Miracle” in the playoffs last year, followed his comeback win in his Denver debut by leading the Broncos to a 20-19 come-from-behind win against Oakland on Sunday.

Brandon McManus kicked a 36-yard field goal just inside the right upright with 6 seconds left, capping a comeback from a 12-point second-half deficit.

“Anytime you have a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, it feels pretty awesome,” Keenum said. “Last week was fun. This week was a lot of fun. They’re all special. And this is an incredible start, my first two games here at Mile High.”

The comeback denied Jon Gruden his first win as a head coach since 2008 — and his first against Denver since 2001.

“It’s a tough loss,” Gruden said after falling to 1-10 against Denver. “Really proud of our team. We had opportunities I think to come out of here with a win. I credit Denver.”

With no timeouts and 18 seconds left, Keenum hit Tim Patrick for a 26-yard gain to the Oakland 18. Cornerbacks Gareon Conley and Leon Hall couldn’t tackle him inbounds and McManus came on to give the Broncos their first lead.

“I knew I had plenty of time to go up the field,” Patrick said. “I just wanted to get as much yardage as I could while getting out of bounds at the same time.”

The Raiders (0-2) lost despite Derek Carr completing 29 of 32 passes for 288 yards and a score four days after Gruden called him out for passing up throws to Amari Cooper in Oakland’s opener.

Cooper caught 10 passes for 116 yards Sunday.

“I don’t think Derek threw an incompletion today,” Keenum marveled. “I never saw the ball hit the ground when he was out there. That’s unbelievable to play quarterback like that.

“But we just kept fighting. We’ve got a lot of fighters in that locker room.”

The Broncos (2-0) trailed 19-7 late in the third quarter before McManus hit a 39-yarder and Keenum scored on a 1-yard keeper on fourth down with 5:58 left.

Denver’s defense held and the Broncos got the ball back at their 20 with 1:58 left. A holding call pushed them back 10 yards but Keenum hit Emmanuel Sanders for 21 yards and Jake Butt for 14.

The Raiders limited the Broncos to just two first downs in the first half. Mike Nugent kicked two field goals and Marshawn Lynch’s 1-yard dive late in the second quarter made it 12-0 but Shaq Barrett blocked the extra point.

“Who knew that would be huge?” Keenum asked.

“I’m mad as hell about that play,” Raiders right tackle Donald Penn said. “But even without that play, we should have closed out that game. We had many opportunities to. We’ve got to find ways to get better.”

UP NEXT

Oakland: The Raiders visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Denver: The Broncos hit the road for the first time, visiting Baltimore Sunday.

It was a tough afternoon for the defending Super Bowl champs and the reigning AFC Champions.

Elsewhere in Week 2 of the NFL schedule

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for four touchdowns while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were building a 27-7 lead in a 27-21 win over the Eagles. The 35-year-old Fitzpatrick completed 27 of 32 passes for 402 yards and has the suddenly explosive Bucs off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2010. DeSean Jackson scored on a 75-yard reception on the first play of the game, and O.J. Howard also had a 75-yard TD grab before halftime.Nick Foles threw for 338 yards for the Eagles, who pulled within six points on Nelson Agholor’s two-yard reception with 2:46 remaining.

—The Jaguars won a rematch of last January’s AFC title game as Blake Bortles tossed three of his four touchdown passes in the first half of a 31-20 victory over the Patriots. Bortles connected with Donte Moncrief, Keelan Cole and Austin Seferian-Jenkins for scores in the first 30 minutes. The Jacksonville quarterback was 29 of 45 for 377 yards in the best game of his career.

— Patrick Mahomes was outstanding in his third NFL start as he tied a franchise record with six touchdown passes in the Chiefs’ 42-37 victory over the Steelers. The 22-year-old Mahomes finished 23 of 28 for 326 yards as Kansas City won in Pittsburgh for the first time in 32 years. Ben Roethlisberger completed 39 of 60 passes for 452 yards and three touchdowns, but the Steelers gained just 33 yards rushing while playing their second game without holdout Le’Veon Bell.

— The Vikings and Packers had to settle for a 29-all tie after Daniel Carlson missed two field goals in overtime, shortly after Mason Crosby failed to hit a 52-yard kick on the last play of regulation. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter. Green Bay star Aaron Rodgers played with a brace on his injured left knee and threw for 281 yards and a score.

— Dak Prescott threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tavon Austin on the third play of the Cowboys’ 20-13 win over the Giants. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott outgained Saquon Barkley, 78-28, although the Giants rookie had a game-high 14 receptions for 80 yards. Elliott also scored a TD for Dallas, which sacked Eli Manning six times.

— Matt Ryan ran for a pair of short TDs and was 23 of 28 passing for 272 yards and two scores in the Falcons’ 31-24 victory against the Panthers. Carolina quarterback Cam Newton was rocked early on by a cheap shot from Damontae Kazee, who was thrown out of the game for the helmet-to-helmet hit. Newton passed for 335 yards and three touchdowns but was held to 42 yards on the ground.

— The Browns’ winless skid is up to 19 games after Cleveland kicker Zane Gonzalez pushed the second of his two missed field goals wide right in the final seconds of a 21-18 loss at New Orleans. The second miss occurred right after Wil Lutz kicked a 44-yard field goal for the Saints with 21 seconds left. Receiver Michael Thomas had two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Saints after the Browns carried a nine-point lead into the period.

— Todd Gurley ran for three touchdowns and Jared Goff threw for 354 yards and a score in the Rams’ 34-0 blowout over the Cardinals. Brandon Cooks had seven receptions for 159 yards in helping Los Angeles improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2001. The Cardinals didn’t cross midfield until the final minute and managed only five first downs as they fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2005.

— Ryan Tannehill passed for a couple of TDs and Kenyan Drake ran for a score while the Dolphins were building a 20-0 first-half lead in a 20-12 victory over the Jets. Tannehill finished 17 of 23 for 168 yards and also ran for 44 yards on eight carries. Rookie Sam Darnold was 25 of 41 for 334 yards and a touchdown with the two INTs in his second NFL start.

— Mike Vrabel has his first NFL head coaching victory after Ryan Succop kicked a 31-yard field goal with 1:00 left to give the Titans a 20-17 victory over the Texans. Succop also kicked a tying 42-yarder in the fourth quarter as Tennessee pulled out the win with quarterback Marcus Mariota watching from the sideline. Titans All-Pro safety Kevin Byard set an NFL record when he tossed a 66-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt.

— Melvin Gordon matched a career high by scoring three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 31-20 victory at Buffalo. Gordon scored on a 20-yard run and added two touchdowns receiving before limping off the field after appearing to hurt his left leg early in the fourth quarter. Bills rookie Chad Allen finished 18 of 33 for 245 yards and two touchdown drives in his career start.

— Andrew Luck shook off two interceptions by capping a methodical drive with his second touchdown of the game to help the Colts beat the Redskins 21-9. Ty Hilton put the game out of reach with a three-yard scoring reception midway through the fourth quarter. Alex Smith was 33 of 46 for 292 yards for Washington, which settled for three field goals.

— The 49ers were 30-27 winners over the Lions as Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes and Matt Breida ran for 138 yards. Garoppolo played turnover-free ball a week after throwing three interceptions in a 24-16 loss at Minnesota. Breida did much of the rest by gaining 159 yards from scrimmage and breaking the game open with a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.