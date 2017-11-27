Broncos Quarterback Lynch Out Up to Four Weeks With Ankle Injury

Quarterback Paxton Lynch will miss two to four weeks with a high right ankle sprain, coach Vance Joseph announced on his weekly radio show Monday.

So, it’s back to Trevor Siemian, who started the season but was benched a month ago in favor of Brock Osweiler, who was supplanted last week by Lynch.

Lynch got hurt in the second half of Denver’s 21-14 loss at Oakland on Sunday. When he went out, the Raiders were leading 21-0 and Siemian threw two TD passes despite not having taken any snaps during the week with Lynch acclimating to new offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.

Joseph also said nose tackle Domata Peko has a sprained left MCL that will sideline him a week or two, ending his 123-game starting streak.

The Broncos (3-8) have lost seven straight for the first time since 1967. They visit the Miami Dolphins (4-7) on Sunday.