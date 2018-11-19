Broncos’ McManus drills game-winning field goal as time expires to sink Chargers, 23-22

Denver had lost six of their last seven going into Sunday’s game against Los Angeles, but Chargers coach Anthony Lynn kept warning everyone that the Broncos were dangerous because they had been in most of their games until the final minute.

Lynn’s words became prophetic as Brandon McManus kicked a last-second 34-yard field goal to give the Broncos a 23-22 win and snap the Chargers’ six-game winning streak.

“We’ve been in four or five of these games and didn’t make enough plays to win. Today we didn’t hope to win, we made plays to win,” Denver coach Vance Joseph said.

Denver got the ball at its own 8 with 1:51 remaining, and Case Keenum orchestrated a seven-play, 76-yard drive. Keenum, who was 19 of 32 for 205 yards, completed five passes for 86 yards during the drive, including a 30-yarder to Courtland Sutton to the Denver 16. Keenum then spiked the ball and McManus’ kick split the uprights.

It was McManus’ second game-winning field goal this season and the fifth of his career. It also helped erase memories of two weeks ago, when his 51-yard attempt went wide right as time expired in a 19-17 loss to Houston.

“I think we’ve had three or four close ones that have come down to it and Brandon has made those kicks and we trust him,” Keenum said. “It feels good. A lot better than the alternative.”

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who had nine receptions for 89 yards and a TD, succinctly summed up why the Chargers (7-3) lost when he said, “Penalties. Turnovers. Not making plays at the end of the game.”

Philip Rivers, who threw for 401 yards, had two interceptions and Los Angeles committed 14 penalties, including 10 in the first half. Mike Badgley, who made three field goals, also missed an extra point that ended up looming large.

“Those are things we’ve stayed away from — penalties and turnovers — but they showed up today. For whatever reason, I don’t know. We’ll figure it out, though,” coach Anthony Lynn said.

Denver’s talented rookie offensive trio of Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman and Sutton had big games.

Lindsay had 11 carries for 79 yards with two touchdowns. His 41-yard TD run early in the second quarter, which put Denver up 7-6, was set up the play before when the Broncos successfully executed a fake punt with punter Colby Waldman throwing a 12-yard pass to fullback Andy Janovich for a first down. It was the second straight week the Chargers allowed a fake punt.

The undrafted rookie also had a 2-yard TD on a direct snap early in the fourth quarter to give Denver a 20-19 lead.

“We knew that going in that they were physical and athletic, but for us, we just went out there and knew we needed to be physical, too,” Lindsay said. “We knew that we were going to have run the ball in order for us to win this game.”

Freeman, who missed two games with an ankle injury, had seven carries for 23 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown to bring the Broncos within 19-14.

Three plays earlier, Von Miller swung momentum back in Denver’s favor when he picked off Rivers on a screen pass and returned it 40 yards to the Chargers’ 18. It was Miller’s first interception in a regular-season game since 2012.

“The interception turned the game around, to me. That spun the whole game,” Rivers said. “It was about to be a blowout, and he made that play, and then it’s a touchdown and then all of a sudden he made it a game.”

Sutton tied a career high with 78 yards on three catches.

Rivers, who had his 11th 400-yard passing game, completed 28 of 43, but it was the seventh time the Chargers have lost when he has passed for over 400.

The 15-year veteran became the sixth quarterback in league history to throw at least two touchdown passes in each of his team’s first 10 games to start a season. He eluded the blitz and threw a 4-yard pass to a wide-open Allen late in the second quarter to put Los Angeles on top 13-6. He then threw a 6-yard TD to Antonio Gates on the opening possession of the second half.

Melvin Gordon had 158 yards from scrimmage (89 rushing, 69 receiving), marking the sixth straight game he has had 130 yards or more.

MOMENTOUS SACK

Miller’s sack of Rivers in the second quarter gave him 10 for the season, which allowed him to join Reggie White and DeMarcus Ware as the only players with 10 or more sacks in seven of their first eight seasons. He is also the fifth-fastest player to reach 100 career sacks among players who began their careers in 1982 or later.

INJURIES

Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget was carted to the locker room with a knee injury during the second quarter. Lynn said it appears as if the eighth-year lineman might be out for the rest of the season, but the team will know more on Monday.

Denver wide receiver DeSean Hamilton suffered a knee injury in the second quarter, and cornerback Bradley Roby was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Broncos: Host the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday.

Chargers: Host the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.

AROUND THE NFL SUNDAY

–The Pittsburgh Steelers are winners of six straight following a remarkable comeback in a 20-16 win over the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

The Jags led 16-0 late in the third quarter and were ahead 16-7 with 2 ½ minutes remaining, but Pittsburgh finally went in front on Ben Roethlisberger’s one-yard keeper with five seconds to play. Roethlisberger also hit Vance McDonald for an 11-yard scoring with 2:28 remaining before the Jags went 3-and-out on their next possession.

Antonio Brown hauled in a 78-yard scoring strike from Roethlisberger, who passed for 314 yards but was intercepted three times.

Pittsburgh is 7-2-1, while the Jaguars are 3-7.

–Meanwhile, the Redskins are in big trouble as they battle the Cowboys for the NFC East lead.

The Redskins lost quarterback Alex Smith to a gruesome leg injury while being sacked in the third quarter of a 23-21 loss to the red-hot Texans. Coach Jay Gruden says Smith is done for the year because of a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg.

Justin Reid returned an interception 101 yards to help Houston overcome a mistake-prone Deshaun Watson and earn its seventh consecutive victory since an 0-3 start.

Washington is 6-4 and just a game ahead of Dallas heading into their Thanksgiving Day clash with the Cowboys. Colt McCoy replaced Smith and will be the likely starter in Thursday’s battle for the NFC East lead.

–The Cowboys gained ground on the Redskins as Brett Maher shook off a missed extra point and kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play to give Dallas a 22-19 victory over the Falcons. The winning kick came after the Cowboys squandered a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Ezekiel Elliott had a huge day for the Cowboys in what was a defensive slugfest until the teams combined for 26 points in a wild fourth quarter. He had 122 yards rushing and a touchdown on 23 carries.

— The Saints won their ninth in a row as Drew Brees completed 22 of 30 passes for 363 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-7 dismantling of the Eagles. Tre’Quan Smith finished with 10 catches for 157 yards, while Michael Thomas’ four catches for 92 yards made him the first receiver in New Orleans history to surpass 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three seasons. Mark Ingram rushed 16 times for 103 yards, including touchdowns of 14 yards and 1 yard.

— The Bears earned their fourth straight win and tightened their grip on the NFC North lead by downing the second-place Vikings, 25-20. Khalil Mack had a sack and fumble recovery, Eddie Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown while Chicago limited Minnesota to 268 total yards. Mitchell Trubisky was 20 of 31 for 165 yards and a touchdown for the 7-3 Bears, who dropped the Vikings to 5-4-1. Vikes quarterback Kirk Cousins was picked off twice while throwing for 262 yards and two fourth-quarter TDs.

— Rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson juked and sprinted for 117 yards in his first NFL start, Gus Edwards ran for 115 and the Ravens ground out a 24-21 victory over the Bengals to end a three-game losing streak. Flashing the moves that enabled him to win the 2016 Heisman Trophy at Louisville, Jackson zipped in and out of the pocket for 27 carries. Jackson also completed 13 of 19 passes for 150 yards with an interception. Both teams are 5-5.

— Cam Newton threw an incomplete pass on a 2-point conversion with 1:07 left, letting the Lions hold on for a 20-19 win over the Panthers on Sunday. Newton had time and receiver Jarius Wright open in the end zone, but the star quarterback sailed the pass high. Carolina coach Ron Rivera went for the win perhaps because usually reliable kicker Graham Gano missed an extra point and a field goal earlier in the game.

— Saquon Barkley ran for a career-high 142 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Giants picked up their second straight win since a 1-7 start, 38-35 over the Buccaneers. Eli Manning was 17 of 18 for two touchdowns and linebacker Alec Ogletree returned one of the Giants’ four interceptions 15 yards for another score in New York’s biggest point output of the season. Jameis Winston replaced an erratic Ryan Fitzpatrick and engineered four straight touchdown drives to help Tampa Bay get within a field goal before falling to 3-7.

— Andrew Luck threw three touchdown passes and Marlon Mack and Jordan Wilkins both ran for scores to help the Colts rout the Titans 38-10. The 5-5 Colts have won four straight for the first time since November 2014, and Luck is unbeaten in 10 starts against the Titans. He shredded the league’s best scoring defense by going 23 of 29 with 297 yards with two TD passes to T.Y. Hilton.

— The Raiders’ five-game losing streak is over after Daniel Carlson drilled a 35-yard field goal on the final play of Oakland’s 23-21 victory at Arizona. Derek Carr threw for two touchdowns and had completions of 32 and 20 yards on the final drive that led to Carlson’s winning kick. Carlson also had field goals of 49 and 21 yards in the second half as the 2-8 Raiders since the 2-8 Cardinals to their fifth consecutive loss.