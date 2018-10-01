Broncos host Chiefs Monday night; overtime thrillers captivate Week 4 Sunday

Monday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos – 6:15 ESPN

So much for the demise of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The Pats had dropped two straight before Tom Brady threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s 38-7 romp over the previously-unbeaten Dolphins.

Running back James White finished with a rushing and receiving touchdown. Rookie running back Sony Michel rushed 25 times for 112 yards and his first career touchdown to help the Patriots even their record at 2-2.

But the Pats could be spending time without Rob Gronkowski, who didn’t play after suffering an ankle injury in the third quarter.

AROUND THE NFL – WEEK 4

— Joe Flacco threw for a pair of early touchdowns and was 28 of 42 for 363 yards in the Ravens 26-14 victory at Pittsburgh. Tucker accounted for all the scoring after halftime as Baltimore improved to 3-1 and ended the Steelers’ run of nine consecutive wins on Sunday nights. Ben Roethlisberger finished 27 of 47 for 274 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the 1-2-1 Steelers.

— The Titans moved to 3-and-1 by getting a 10-yard scoring strike from Marcus Mariota just before the end of overtime to complete a 26-23 win over the Eagles. Mariota passed for 344 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a score in his first start since suffering an elbow injury in the season opener. Carson Wentz had 348 passing yards for the 2-2 Eagles, who led by 14 in the third quarter.

— Mitchell Trubisky threw a career-high six touchdown passes and the Bears earned their third straight win by crushing the Buccaneers, 48-10. Trubisky finished one TD pass shy of a franchise mark set by Sid Luckman against the Giants in 1943. The 3-1 Bears also racked up 483 yards versus the 2-2 Bucs, nearly matching their record of 488 in Luckman’s record-setting game.

— The Cowboys pulled out a 26-24 victory over the Lions on Brett Maher’s 38-yard field goal as time expired. Maher’s fourth field goal was set up by Dak Prescott’s 34-yard completion to running back Ezekiel Elliott, who had a career-high 240 all-purpose yards with 152 yards on the ground. Prescott was 17 of 27 for a season-high 255 yards with two touchdowns, including tight end Geoff Swaim’s first career score. Dallas evened its record at 2-2 and dropped the Lions to 1-3.

— The Jaguars are 3-1 after Blake Bortles threw for a career-high 388 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-12 stifling of the 1-3 Jets. Bortles hit Donte Moncrief for a 67-yard touchdown to put Jacksonville ahead 25-3 late in the third quarter. Rookie QB Sam Darnold was sacked three times and nearly had three interceptions while the Jets were being held to just 178 total yards.

— Aaron Rodgers threw for 298 yards and finally connected with Jimmy Graham for a TD as the Packers blanked the Bills, 22-0. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen had 151 passing yards and accounted for three turnovers, including two interceptions and a fumble late in the fourth quarter that stood on review. Green Bay is 2-1-1 following its first shutout since 2010. The Bills are 1-3.

— The Falcons fell to 1-3 by dropping a heartbreaker for the second straight week. Andy Dalton tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green with 7 seconds remaining gave the Bengals a 37-36 triumph in Atlanta. Giovani Bernard ran for 69 yards and two touchdowns for the 3-1 Bengals. Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan hit rookie Calvin Ridley for two of his three touchdown throws after tossing a team record-tying five TDs passes in last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Saints.

— Matt McGrane’s 29-yard field goal in overtime gave the Raiders their first win since Jon Gruden’s return as coach, 45-42 over the Browns. Derek Carr threw four TD passes and connected on a game-tying 2-point conversion with 30 seconds left in regulation to extend the game. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 295 yards and two TDs, but he also lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions in his first NFL start.

— Alvin Kamara ran for three second-half touchdowns and finished with 134 yards on 19 carries in the Saints’ 33-18 victory over the Giants. New Orleans entered with the 30th-ranked defense before limiting the Giants to 299 total yards. Drew Brees finished 18 of 32 for 217 yards as the Saints picked up their third straight win and dropped New York to 1-3.

— Sebastian Janikowski missed a pair of field goal attempts before nailing a 52-yard boot as time expired to send the Seahawks past the Cardinals, 20-17. Arizona QB Josh Rosen completed 15 of 27 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions in his first NFL start. Seattle’s Earl Thomas suffered a left leg injury on the Arizona TD pass and was carted to the locker room.

— Houston’s nine-game losing streak is over after Ka’imi Fairbairn took advantage of his second chance on game-ending, a 37-yard field goal attempt to give the Texans a 37-34 overtime win over the Colts. Deshaun Watson was 29 of 42 with 375 yards, two touchdown passes and one interception in his finest performance since returning from a torn ACL in his right knee. Adam Vinatieri became the league’s career leader in field goals when he made a 42-yarder with two seconds left in the first half, and he extended the mark to 567 with a 44-yarder to give the Colts a 34-31 lead in overtime. Both teams are 1-3.

— Philip Rivers threw for three touchdowns and Melvin Gordon rushed for 104 yards in the Chargers’ 29-27 comeback win over the 49ers. Caleb Sturgis hit three field goals, including a 21-yard kick that put Los Angeles ahead with 7:41 left. C.J. Beathard got the start for the Niners and was 23 of 37 for 298 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. L.A. is 2-2, while the 49ers are 1-3.