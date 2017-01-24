Broncos fill coaching position, ‘Zags stay unbeaten, NBA’s hottest team takes a late hit

NFL – DENVER BRONCOS

Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph filled the last major vacancy on his coaching staff Monday by hiring Brock Olivo as his special teams coordinator. Olivo, 40, spent the last three seasons as special teams assistant to Dave Toub in Kansas City. Toub was one of three candidates that interviewed for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy after Gary Kubiak stepped down. Although the job went to Joseph, the Broncos were impressed enough by Toub to hire away Toub’s top lieutenant. Olivo spent four seasons as a key special teams player for the Detroit Lions following his standout career at Missouri, where Toub was the Tigers’ strength and conditioning coach.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Third-ranked Gonzaga remains the only Division I men’s basketball team with a spotless record this season. The Bulldogs are 20-0 overall and 8-0 in Big West play following an 83-64 romp at Portland. Zach Collins had 13 points for the Zags, while Silas Melson and Jordan Mathews each added 12. Gonzaga led by as many as 33 points after beating Portland by 21 in Spokane two days earlier.

The other top-25 game of the night had No. 17 Duke absorbing an 84-82 home loss against N.C. State. Freshman Dennis Smith Jr. scored a season-high 32 points, while Abdul-Malik Abu added 19 to lead the Wolfpack to their first win at Durham since 1995. N.C. State reeled off a 20-5 run to erase a 68-59 deficit in the final 6 ½ minutes.

NBA

The San Antonio Spurs put their reserves to the test on Monday while Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Manu Ginobili sat out with injuries. Fortunately, the Spurs were taking on the NBA’s worst team. Patty Mills scored 20 points and the Spurs improved to 19-4 on the road by crushing the Nets, 112-86 in Brooklyn. LaMarcus Aldridge had 16 points and added team highs of nine rebounds and five assists for San Antonio, which announced before the game that Leonard would sit out with a sore hand.

Utah had won six in a row before falling to Oklahoma City, 97-95 on Russell Westbrook’s jumper with 1.4 seconds left. Westbrook scored 11 of the Thunder’s final 13 and finished with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 22nd triple-double of the season.

Terrence Jones scored a season-high 36 points and Jrue Hoiliday added 33 and 10 assists as the Pelicans surprised Cleveland, 124-122. Jones also grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked LeBron James’ dunk attempt in the fourth quarter after starting in place of injured All-Star Anthony Davis.

NASCAR

NASCAR is about to become triple the fun.

The circuit’s governing body is placing more importance on the early portions of races by dividing them into three stages, with the top 10 drivers receiving bonus points on a 10-through-1 scale following the first two stages. The third stage will be for the overall victory, with traditional point scoring allocated. The race winner will earn 40 points, and the rest of the top 35 finishers will be scored on a 35-to-2 scale. Positions 36th to 40 will receive one point each.

All bonus points accumulated through the 26-race regular season can be used in the 10-race playoff, which will no longer be called “The Chase.”

Among other changes:

— The winner of the first two stages of each race will receive one playoff point, and the race winner will receive five playoff points

— All playoff points will carry through to the end of the third round of the playoffs. The four title contenders will race straight-up in the season finale for the title.

— The exhibition duels during Speedweeks at Daytona next month will now be worth 10 points to the two race winners.

