Bronco Future Hall-of-Famer Retires Unexpectedly; NCAA Tournament “First Four” Games Start Tonight; Nuggets Win to Stay in Playoff Spot

NFL

DeMarcus Ware won’t be returning to the Dallas Cowboys nor the Denver Broncos as expected. The 12-year NFL veteran is instead retiring from the NFL. Ware announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

Next to a split image of the Cowboys and Broncos, Ware wrote, “After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to accept the unknown and retire from my NFL career. Tempting opportunities still present themselves for me to play and I feel better than I have in years. However, long-term health of quality of life outweigh the spark and passion to play that I once had.”

Ware’s decision is a shocker. Just two months ago, he scoffed at those suggesting he might have played his last NFL game after he missed the Broncos’ season finale to undergo lower back surgery. After he announced his retirement, the Broncos tweeted, “See you in Canton.”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Four teams play ahead of the full schedule of games which commences in the men’s NCAA Tournament Thursday. Tonight, it’s Wake Forest facing off against Kansas State following the opening game which features Mount St. Mary’s against New Orleans.

Teams chasing a college basketball title are contending with an unexpected wrinkle that’s making last-minute travel plans difficult — a fierce storm bearing down on the Northeast that’s expected to dump up to two feet of snow in some places and create blizzard-like conditions. Villanova, the top overall seed in the men’s NCAA Tournament, left Philadelphia Monday afternoon for Buffalo, New York, to get ahead of a storm that’s projected to last three days. The defending champion Wildcats, who play on Thursday, had an abbreviated press availability with coach Jay Wright, but no player interviews were granted as the team rushed to its flight. Wright said, “I’m not really looking forward to leaving right away. But it hits you with reality, you’re in it.”

NBA

The Washington Wizards missed a chance to set a record for consecutive road wins, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-104 Monday night. Still, Washington, which came back to compete for a playoff spot after starting the season poorly, finished their 5-game road trip 4-1. It was a big win for Minnesota, which is making a late run to make the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 13 rebounds, Ricky Rubio scored 22 points and broke his own franchise record with 19 assists. Nemanja Bjelica added 16 points and 10 boards off the bench for the Timberwolves, who entered the game 3½ games behind Denver for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Minnesota shot 52 percent and Rubio topped 20 points in back-to-back games for the second time in his six-year career.

John Wall scored 27 points for the Wizards, who fell 2 ½ games back of Cleveland for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Bradley Beal added 20 points, but Washington lost for the first time in six games.

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Norman Powell added 19 and the Toronto Raptors beat Dallas 100-78, their third straight victory over the Mavericks. Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Raptors beat Dallas for the sixth time in their last eight meetings. Toronto swept the season series last year.

Nikola Mirotic scored 24 points, Rajon Rondo had a season-high 20 in his return to the starting lineup and the Chicago Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-109 to snap a season-high, five-game losing streak. Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler each had 23 points for the Bulls (32-35), who got a needed win to boost their hopes of earning the eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Vince Carter made all eight of his shots, including six from beyond the arc, to score a season-high 24 points and lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Milwaukee Bucks 113-93. The 40-year-old Carter set a season high for 3-point makes in his first start of the season. Memphis shot 52 percent for the game, including 14 of 27 from deep. Memphis stopped a five-game skid by ending the Bucks’ six-game winning streak.

Gordon Hayward scored 27 points and the Utah Jazz broke a nine-game home losing streak to the Los Angeles Clippers with a 114-108 victory. The win gives the Jazz a two-game lead over the Clippers in the race for the No. 4 playoff seed in the Western Conference and home-court advantage in the first round.

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points in his return from a concussion and the San Antonio Spurs tied Golden State for the NBA’s best record with a 107-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The Spurs and Warriors are 52-14 with 16 games remaining, including the final regular-season matchup between them on March 29.

Will Barton and Jamal Murray scored 22 points apiece and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 129-101 for their third win in a row, matching a season high. The Nuggets have a two-game lead over Portland for the No. 8 playoff seed in the Western Conference with 15 games to play.

Darren Collison had 19 points and 13 assists, reserve Anthony Tolliver also scored 19 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic 120-115 to snap an eight-game losing streak. The Kings improved to 2-8 since trading DeMarcus Cousins during the All-Star break.