Broken Bow Invitational Track and Field results-April 5

Several local teams competed in the Broken Bow Invitational, April 5. McCook claimed the team titles in both the Girls and Boys divisions. Alliance and Scottsbluff Girls and Boys teams competed in the event. Final results listed below.

Team Scores Girls:

1, McCook, 75.5. 2, O’Neill, 68. 3, Kearney Catholic, 67. 4, Cozad, 62. 5, Gothenburg, 60. 6, Scottsbluff, 51. 7, Broken Bow, 49.5. 8, Holdrege, 49. 9, Ord, 22. 9, Alliance, 22.

Individual Results:

Team Scores Boys:

1, McCook, 143. 2, Kearney Catholic, 90. 3, Scottsbluff, 83. 4, Holdrege, 46. 5, Gothenburg, 42. 6, Alliance, 38. 7, Ord, 27. 8, Cozad, 25. 9, O’Neill, 22. 10, Broken Bow, 11.

Individual Results: