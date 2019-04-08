Broken Bow Invitational Track and Field results-April 5

Several local teams competed in the Broken Bow Invitational, April 5. McCook claimed the team titles in both the Girls and Boys divisions. Alliance and Scottsbluff Girls and Boys teams competed in the event. Final results listed below.
Team Scores Girls:
1, McCook, 75.5. 2, O’Neill, 68. 3, Kearney Catholic, 67. 4, Cozad, 62. 5, Gothenburg, 60. 6, Scottsbluff, 51. 7, Broken Bow, 49.5. 8, Holdrege, 49. 9, Ord, 22. 9, Alliance, 22.
Individual Results:
High jump — 1, Blair Gutshall, O’Neill, 5-1. 2, Jade Walker, Scottsbluff, 5-0. 3, Jordan Hopp, Alliance, 4-10. 3, Amauri Browning, Alliance, 4-10. 5, Addison Randel, McCook, 4-10. 5, Kya Scott, Broken Bow, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1, Samantha Schemper, Holdrege, 10-8. 2, Megan Burkholder, Cozad, 10-2. 3, Carly Janssen, Holdrege, 9-2. 4, Haley Cargill, Cozad, 8-8. 5, Keiana Sawyer-Kociemba, Broken Bow, 8-8. 6, Kailey Bruha, Ord, 8-8.
Long jump — 1, Robin Grigg, McCook, 16-8. 2, Alexis Bliven, Gothenburg, 15-10 1/2. 3, Meg Schluns, O’Neill, 15-10. 4, Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 15-9. 5, Kayla Lee, Kearney Catholic, 15-8 1/2. 6, Lauren Young, O’Neill, 15-7 1/2.
Triple jump — 1, Lauren Young, O’Neill, 33-0. 2, Mariyah Avila, Scottsbluff, 32-5 1/2. 3, Alyssa Eichelberger, O’Neill, 32-4 1/4. 4, Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 31-7 1/2. 5, Brolin Morgan, McCook, 31-5. 6, Leyton Schnell, Alliance, 31-2.
Shot put — 1, Jayceea Hanson, McCook, 36-7 1/2. 2, Mackenzie Smith, McCook, 34-11. 3, Sierra Kotschwar, McCook, 34-7. 4, Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 34-2 1/2. 5, Addison Johnson, Holdrege, 33-2. 6, Allyson Gion, Scottsbluff, 33-0.
Discus — 1, Jayceea Hanson, McCook, 128-3. 2, Sydney Lindstedt, Cozad, 120-4. 3, Brianna Bauer, O’Neill, 118-9. 4, Kymber Shallenberger, Scottsbluff, 109-9. 5, Mackenzie Smith, McCook, 107-7. 6, Grace Cargill, Cozad, 100-10.
100 meters — 1, Bella Rickertsen, Gothenburg, 12.67. 2, Kayla Lee, Kearney Catholic, 12.72. 3, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 12.75. 4, Jercey Irish, Cozad, 12.93. 5, Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow, 13.1. 6, Alyssa Eichelberger, O’Neill, 13.61.
200 — 1, Bella Rickertsen, Gothenburg, 27.29. 2, Jercey Irish, Cozad, 27.39. 3, Blair Gutshall, O’Neill, 27.53. 4, Kailyn Scott, Broken Bow, 27.98. 5, Ryan Melroy, Holdrege, 28.37. 6, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 28.69.
400 — 1, Nicole Messbarger, Kearney Catholic, 1:00.41. 2, Hannah Anderson, Gothenburg, 1:02.32. 3, Lindsay Schauda, Broken Bow, 1:02.81. 4, Anna Lindstrom, Broken Bow, 1:05.44. 5, Ryan Melroy, Holdrege, 1:06.25. 6, Peyton Doucet, McCook, 1:06.97.
800 — 1, Hannah Anderson, Gothenburg, 2:28.57. 2, Ashlyn Wischmeier, Kearney Catholic, 2:34.05. 3, Nicole Messbarger, Kearney Catholic, 2:34.35. 4, Meg Schluns, O’Neill, 2:35.03. 5, Jamisyn Howard, Scottsbluff, 2:37.07. 6, Jirsie Klein, Holdrege, 2:38.67.
1,600 — 1, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 5:39.34. 2, Kenzie Hurlbert, Holdrege, 5:39.68. 3, Kali Staples, Broken Bow, 5:43.8. 4, Kloe Severance, Ord, 5:52.26. 5, Lacy Biltoft, Holdrege, 5:56.99. 6, Grace Oberg, Kearney Catholic, 6:03.01.
3,200 — 1, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 12:25.42. 2, Grace Oberg, Kearney Catholic, 13:14.02. 3, Margaret McGinnis, Cozad, 13:52.12. 4, Elsi Rodewald, McCook, 13:54.35. 5, Whitney Watson, O’Neill, 14:13.45. 6, Brianna Arguello, Broken Bow, 14:39.79.
100 hurdles — 1, Blair Gutshall, O’Neill, 16.18. 2, Payton Hackel, Ord, 17.19. 3, Megan Burkholder, Cozad, 17.41. 4, Kaylee Peterson, Broken Bow, 17.51. 5, Kya Scott, Broken Bow, 18.08. 6, Cierra Vanosdall, Ord, 18.28.
300 hurdles — 1, Lindsay Schauda, Broken Bow, 48.74. 2, Emma Dutton, McCook, 51.81. 3, Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 52.09. 4, Jenna Karn, Holdrege, 54.21. 5, Josephine Amoo, Scottsbluff, 54.21. 6, Kya Scott, Broken Bow, 54.29.
4×100 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 51.77. 2, Cozad, 51.77. 3, O’Neill, 52.73. 4, Alliance, 53.64. 5, Scottsbluff, 54.28. 6, McCook, 54.66.
4×400 relay — 1, Kearney Catholic, 4:12.86. 2, McCook, 4:23.83. 3, Broken Bow, 4:24.01. 4, Scottsbluff, 4:28.36. 5, Holdrege, 4:28.92. 6, Alliance, 4:32.41.
4×800 relay — 1, Holdrege, 10:28.31. 2, Ord, 11:06.67. 3, Alliance, 12:00.48. 4, McCook, 12:16.59. 5, Cozad, 12:21.84.
Team Scores Boys:
1, McCook, 143. 2, Kearney Catholic, 90. 3, Scottsbluff, 83. 4, Holdrege, 46. 5, Gothenburg, 42. 6, Alliance, 38. 7, Ord, 27. 8, Cozad, 25. 9, O’Neill, 22. 10, Broken Bow, 11.
Individual Results:
High jump — 1, Conner McCracken, Scottsbluff, 6-4. 2, Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 6-4. 3, James Bruner, Scottsbluff, 6-0. 4, Mark Arp, McCook, 6-0. 5, Ty Stevens, McCook, 5-8. 6, Brady Sidak, O’Neill, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1, Tyce Hruza, Gothenburg, 15-9. 2, Tyler Jacobson, Holdrege, 13-8. 3, Tyler Lytle, McCook, 13-8. 4, Wyatt Hotz, Gothenburg, 13-8. 5, Kolby Dean, O’Neill, 13-2. 6, Mattew Ambler, Broken Bow, 13-2.
Long jump — 1, Morgan Fawver, McCook, 22-1 1/2. 2, Alec Bunger, McCook, 20-10. 3, Reece Jensen, Alliance, 20-7. 4, Marc Ackerman, Gothenburg, 20-6 3/4. 5, Mason Hiemstra, Alliance, 20-5. 6, James Bruner, Scottsbluff, 19-10 1/4.
Triple jump — 1, Cameron Geary, Scottsbluff, 41-2 1/4. 2, James Mockry, McCook, 40-11. 3, Dalton Schmitt, Kearney Catholic, 40-6 3/4. 4, Josiah Lopez, Scottsbluff, 40-6. 5, Reece Jensen, Alliance, 39-6 1/4. 6, Qwentin Coble, Broken Bow, 38-11.
Shot put — 1, DJ Gross, McCook, 53-11. 2, Trey Colling, Kearney Catholic, 50-5 1/2. 3, Colin Giron, McCook, 48-9 1/2. 4, Sam Clinch, Kearney Catholic, 48-1 1/2. 5, Josh Stallbaumer, Cozad, 47-6 1/2. 6, Turner Scow, Scottsbluff, 46-1 1/2.
Discus — 1, Turner Scow, Scottsbluff, 170-6. 2, DJ Gross, McCook, 162-9. 3, Colin Giron, McCook, 150-3. 4, Paxton Terry, McCook, 149-10. 5, Trey Colling, Kearney Catholic, 141-10. 6, Josh Stallbaumer, Cozad, 136-6.
100 meters — 1, Chris Busby, Scottsbluff, 10.9. 2, Heinrich Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 11.2. 3, Evan McCrickard, Cozad, 11.31. 4, Marc Ackerman, Gothenburg, 11.36. 5, Corban Jernigan, McCook, 11.4. 6, Alec Bunger, McCook, 11.5.
200 — 1, Tyce Hruza, Gothenburg, 22.87. 2, Emmett Black, Kearney Catholic, 23.09. 3, Francisco Perez, O’Neill, 23.57. 4, Evan McCrickard, Cozad, 23.69. 5, Anselmo Camacho, Scottsbluff, 23.71. 6, Jeremiah Delzer, Scottsbluff, 23.72.
400 — 1, McClain Adamson, Alliance, 52.63. 2, Eric Pollack, Alliance, 53.22. 3, Emmett Black, Kearney Catholic, 53.7. 4, Isaac Hegwood, McCook, 54.91. 5, Austin Werner, Cozad, 55.11. 6, Michael Poese, O’Neill, 55.35.
800 — 1, Mason Clark, Kearney Catholic, 2:08.44. 2, Tyler Peterson, Holdrege, 2:09.69. 3, TJ Renner, McCook, 2:10.72. 4, Michael Poese, O’Neill, 2:12.25. 5, Grant Engel, Holdrege, 2:12.55. 6, Bryant Fulmer, Holdrege, 2:12.61.
1,600 — 1, Camden Sesna, Kearney Catholic, 4:52.99. 2, Riley Mai, McCook, 4:57.61. 3, Tyler Peterson, Holdrege, 4:58.62. 4, Grant Engel, Holdrege, 5:02.55. 5, Zach Smith, Ord, 5:03.65. 6, Lane Russell, Broken Bow, 5:05.8.
3,200 — 1, Riley Mai, McCook, 10:45.26. 2, Camden Sesna, Kearney Catholic, 10:45.5. 3, Colton Rowse, Ord, 11:03.54. 4, Gabriel Estrada, Cozad, 11:03.58. 5, Brady Thompson, O’Neill, 11:39.61. 6, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 11:41.31.
110 hurdles — 1, Luke Rohrer, Scottsbluff, 15.37. 2, Cameron Geary, Scottsbluff, 15.91. 3, Aaron Drews, Holdrege, 15.97. 4, Gabe Sehnert, McCook, 16.49. 5, Mykael Stoddard, Broken Bow, 17.77. 6, Jackson Ceplecha, Scottsbluff, 18.33.
300 hurdles — 1, Gabe Sehnert, McCook, 41.33. 2, Aaron Drews, Holdrege, 43.17. 3, Tye Hilker, O’Neill, 44.68. 4, Clayton Thompson, Ord, 45.51. 5, Alec Langan, McCook, 46.21. 6, Mykael Stoddard, Broken Bow, 46.6.
4×100 relay — 1, Gothenburg, 44.07. 2, Kearney Catholic, 44.89. 3, Scottsbluff, 44.93. 4, McCook, 44.99. 5, Holdrege, 46.56. 6, Ord, 46.71.
4×400 relay — 1, McCook, 3:37.01. 2, Alliance, 3:37.06. 3, Ord, 3:42.24. 4, Kearney Catholic, 3:44.9. 5, Scottsbluff, 3:50.06. 6, Holdrege, 3:52.01.
4×800 relay — 1, McCook, 8:48.59. 2, Ord, 8:58.71. 3, Cozad, 9:10.96. 4, Broken Bow, 9:14.64. 5, Alliance, 9:16.89. 6, Scottsbluff, 9:32.75.
Most local teams will compete in the Alliance Invitational, Saturday april 13. This will be the first home Track and field meet in Alliance in 6 years. Teams will compete in 2 Divisions for both Boys and Girls. Field events will begin at 9 am and Track events will start at 11 am. Following the National Anthem , there will be a ribbon cutting to dedicate the new Track, around 8:30 am. Following the dedication, there will be a ceremonial first lap, run by former Alliance Track and Field athletes, alumni, school board menders past and present, administrators, coaches, donors and anyone who helped with fundraising to build the new Track.
