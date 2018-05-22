Brittan Announces Sandhills Scholarship Recipients In Mullen, Chadron, Mitchell (Audio)

Charles X. Brittan of Brittan Insurance Agency in Alliance was re-elected as the Board President of the Nebraska Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors. NAIFA is the professional organization to assist financial planners like Brittan in business and ethical business conduct.

Brittan also stays busy beyond being involved with NAIFA and running his business by helping put on the Brittan Sandhills Scholarship Banquet. This was presented by Andy Mendoza and Charles X. Brittan. On May 9th many panhandle recipients received scholarships including Kayden Licking and Jesse Coble of Mullen, Aubree Noble of Chadron, and Victoria Schwartz of Mitchell. We spoke with Brittan about being re-elected, and giving out these scholarships in the audio interview below.