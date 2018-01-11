Bridget Johnston Named Teacher Of The Month



The Eagle radio stations (KCOW, Double Q Country and B94.7) and Panhandle Post continue to recognize the panhandle’s best educators with the Teacher of the Month promotion. Each month a teacher from the Box Butte County area and one from the Dawes County area receive a gift bag and certificate, and special treats are delivered to their classroom.

January’s Teacher of the Month for the Box Butte County area is Bridget Johnston, first grade teacher at Emerson Elementary School in Alliance. During our in-class visit to deliver Mrs. Johnston’s prizes, she noted: “I have 20 awesome little students…they work hard every single day! I have taught several grades, and first grade is my favorite.” As we arrived the students were about to begin math class, with a focus on counting money and measuring time–important skills for all ages!

In addition to Mrs. Johnston’s prizes (which included bath and body lotion, a travel mug, and a tumbler) the class was treated to free ice cream cone coupons courtesy of Dairy Queen in Alliance, and Daylight Donuts courtesy of Great Western Bank. Additional sponsors of the Teacher of the Month promotion can be viewed below. Nominate a teacher today!