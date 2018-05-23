Bridgeport’s Stevens in position to win State Golf championship

Bridgeport High School senior Eric Stevens will begin today 18 holes from a State Golf championship right in the mix of contenders. Stevens shot an even-par opening round of 71 at Kearney Country Club Monday that included five birdies.

Stevens looked on his way to finish under par but bogeys caught up with him on three of the final four holes, but he still scored well enough to take over the second place spot individually after Monday’s Class C opening round.

Bridgeport is 14th in the team standings at +88, and here’s a look at the rest of Class C.

Kimball’s Andrew McCloud is tied for 11th at 7-over par, and the Longhorns are in the top half of the team standings at 6th with an opening round +50 total.

Scottsbluff and Sidney are right next to each other in the Class B standings. The Bearcats are 5th and Sidney 6th after team rounds of 50 and 55-over par respectively.

Scottsbluff senior Josh Wilson is the top local scorer after round one at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus carding an 8-over 80. B-4 District Champion Connor Dormann shot the top Sidney round, a 9-over 81 and he’s tied for 20th.

At Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte, Garden County is 14th in the Class D Tournament and was led by junior Connor McCord’s 18-over score.

Morrill senior Hunter Craig shot 22-over and is tied for 49th.

Crawford’s Nicholas Presson was 30-over and ia in 66th place. Trevor Morava is tied for 81st.