Bridgeport State Recreation Area Vandalized, Morrill Co. Sheriff’s Office Asks For Help

According to the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office, “An individual or individuals tried their hands at their artistic abilities by vandalizing the Bridgeport State Recreation Area. The Morrill County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance with any information they may have about this crime.” Please contact us with any information you may have at 308-262-0408.
Morrill County Sheriff Deputy Ricky Trevino said, “No reason for this kind of thing in our community. The Bridgeport State Recreation Area is one of the best gathering places for Families in West Nebraska.”
Leave a Reply