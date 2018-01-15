Bridgeport, Kimball Open SPVA Basketball Tournament Monday

January is a key month in the high school basketball schedule annually where teams can start building momentum for a sub-district seed and showing the other conference members who’s boss. This week the SPVA Tournament will play out across western Nebraska and culminate with championship games at North Platte Community College on Saturday.

2018 SPVA Girls Tournament

Monday, January 15

#1 North Platte St. Pat’s – Bye

#4 Kimball vs #5 Chase County – 5:30 at KHS

#2 Bridgeport vs. #7 Perkins County – 6:00 at BHS

Tuesday, January 16

#3 Hershey vs. #6 Sutherland – 5:00 at HHS

Thursday, January 18

#1 NPSP vs. Kimball/Chase County Winner – 5:30 – at NPCC

Bridgeport/Perkins County Winner vs. Hershey/Sutherland Winner – 7:00 at NPCC

7th Place Game: TBD – 4:00 at NPCC

Saturday, January 20

5th Place Game: TBD – 11:00 am – at NPCC

3rd Place Game: TBD – 2:00 – at NPCC

Girls Championship: TBD – 5:00 at NPCC

2018 SPVA Boys Tournament

Tuesday, January 16

#1 North Platte St. Pat’s – Bye

#4 Perkins County vs. #5 Kimball – 6:00 – at PCHS

#2 Hershey vs. #7 Sutherland – 6:30 – at HHS

#3 Bridgeport vs. #6 Chase County – 6:00 at BHS

Friday, January 19

#1 NPSP vs. Perkins County/Kimball Winner – 5:30 – at NPCC

Hershey/Sutherland Winner vs. Bridgeport/Chase County Winner – 7:00 at NPCC

7th Place Game: TBD – 4:00 at NPCC

Saturday, January 20

5th Place Game: TBD – 12:30 – at NPCC

3rd Place Game: TBD – 3:30 – at NPCC

Boys Championship: TBD – 6:30 at NPCC