Bridgeport, Kimball Open SPVA Basketball Tournament Monday

January is a key month in the high school basketball schedule annually where teams can start building momentum for a sub-district seed and showing the other conference members who’s boss. This week the SPVA Tournament will play out across western Nebraska and culminate with championship games at North Platte Community College on Saturday.
2018 SPVA Girls Tournament
Monday, January 15
#1 North Platte St. Pat’s – Bye
#4 Kimball vs #5 Chase County – 5:30 at KHS
#2 Bridgeport vs. #7 Perkins County – 6:00 at BHS
Tuesday, January 16
#3 Hershey vs. #6 Sutherland – 5:00 at HHS
Thursday, January 18
#1 NPSP vs. Kimball/Chase County Winner – 5:30 – at NPCC
Bridgeport/Perkins County Winner vs. Hershey/Sutherland Winner – 7:00 at NPCC
7th Place Game: TBD – 4:00 at NPCC
Saturday, January 20
5th Place Game: TBD – 11:00 am – at NPCC
3rd Place Game: TBD – 2:00 – at NPCC
Girls Championship: TBD – 5:00 at NPCC
2018 SPVA Boys Tournament
Tuesday, January 16
#1 North Platte St. Pat’s – Bye
#4 Perkins County vs. #5 Kimball – 6:00 – at PCHS
#2 Hershey vs. #7 Sutherland – 6:30 – at HHS
#3 Bridgeport vs. #6 Chase County – 6:00 at BHS
Friday, January 19
#1 NPSP vs. Perkins County/Kimball Winner – 5:30 – at NPCC
Hershey/Sutherland Winner vs. Bridgeport/Chase County Winner – 7:00 at NPCC
7th Place Game: TBD – 4:00 at NPCC
Saturday, January 20
5th Place Game: TBD – 12:30 – at NPCC
3rd Place Game: TBD – 3:30 – at NPCC
Boys Championship: TBD – 6:30 at NPCC
