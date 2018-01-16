Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Bridgeport Girls Heading to SPVA Semifinals, Boys Games Begin Tuesday Night

2018 SPVA Girls Tournament Scoreboard/Schedule

Monday, January 15

#1 North Platte St. Pat’s – Bye

#5 Chase County 61, #4 Kimball 39

#2 Bridgeport 62, #7 Perkins County 28

 

Tuesday, January 16

#3 Hershey vs. #6 Sutherland – 5:00 at HHS

 

Thursday, January 18

#1 NPSP vs. Chase County – 5:30 – at NPCC

Bridgeport vs. Hershey/Sutherland Winner – 7:00 at NPCC

7th Place Game: TBD – 4:00 at NPCC

 

Saturday, January 20

5th Place Game: TBD – 11:00 am – at NPCC

3rd Place Game: TBD – 2:00 – at NPCC

Girls Championship: TBD – 5:00 at NPCC

 

 

2018 SPVA Boys Tournament

Tuesday, January 16

#1 North Platte St. Pat’s – Bye

#4 Perkins County vs. #5 Kimball – 6:00 – at PCHS

#2 Hershey vs. #7 Sutherland – 6:30 – at HHS

#3 Bridgeport vs. #6 Chase County – 6:00 at BHS

 

Friday, January 19

#1 NPSP vs. Perkins County/Kimball Winner – 5:30 – at NPCC

Hershey/Sutherland Winner vs. Bridgeport/Chase County Winner – 7:00 at NPCC

7th Place Game: TBD – 4:00 at NPCC

 

Saturday, January 20

5th Place Game: TBD – 12:30 – at NPCC

3rd Place Game: TBD – 3:30 – at NPCC

Boys Championship: TBD – 6:30 at NPCC

