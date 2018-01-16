Bridgeport Girls Heading to SPVA Semifinals, Boys Games Begin Tuesday Night

2018 SPVA Girls Tournament Scoreboard/Schedule
Monday, January 15
#1 North Platte St. Pat’s – Bye
#5 Chase County 61, #4 Kimball 39
#2 Bridgeport 62, #7 Perkins County 28
Tuesday, January 16
#3 Hershey vs. #6 Sutherland – 5:00 at HHS
Thursday, January 18
#1 NPSP vs. Chase County – 5:30 – at NPCC
Bridgeport vs. Hershey/Sutherland Winner – 7:00 at NPCC
7th Place Game: TBD – 4:00 at NPCC
Saturday, January 20
5th Place Game: TBD – 11:00 am – at NPCC
3rd Place Game: TBD – 2:00 – at NPCC
Girls Championship: TBD – 5:00 at NPCC
2018 SPVA Boys Tournament
Tuesday, January 16
#1 North Platte St. Pat’s – Bye
#4 Perkins County vs. #5 Kimball – 6:00 – at PCHS
#2 Hershey vs. #7 Sutherland – 6:30 – at HHS
#3 Bridgeport vs. #6 Chase County – 6:00 at BHS
Friday, January 19
#1 NPSP vs. Perkins County/Kimball Winner – 5:30 – at NPCC
Hershey/Sutherland Winner vs. Bridgeport/Chase County Winner – 7:00 at NPCC
7th Place Game: TBD – 4:00 at NPCC
Saturday, January 20
5th Place Game: TBD – 12:30 – at NPCC
3rd Place Game: TBD – 3:30 – at NPCC
Boys Championship: TBD – 6:30 at NPCC
