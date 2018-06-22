Bridgeport, Gering collect Legion Baseball wins Thursday

It was a busy night of American Legion Baseball Thursday and we’ll start our look around the Panhandle in Bridgeport where the Bombers used a big third inning to take down Chadron 6-2. Up 1-0 Curtis Freeze launched a ball over the fence in center for a three-run homer and a 4-0 lead.

It was plenty of support for Jake Wallesen to work with on the mound. He went the complete seven-inning distance and allowed just five hits, and only walking one batter.

Bridgeport is off until the middle of next week and improves to 7-7. Chadron drops to 6-11 and will play Saturday in the Alliance tournament.

Gering 8, Ogallala 5

A powerful start offensively lifted Gering to an 8-5 win at Ogallala. Chris Polomo got it started with a two-run homer in the first inning and later singled home a run in the second. Gering led 6-1 after two and doubled Ogallala’s hit total, 10-5.

Four pitchers combined for the Gering win starting with Brayden Tarr who threw the first three frames and struck out three while walking four. After Lance Garcia recorded two outs Palomo came in and threw 2 1-3 innings, collecting six strikeouts and not allowing a hit.

Gering ups its record to 12-8 with the Alliance tournament this weekend next.

Other Senior level scores Thursday

Torrington 15, Morrill 0 (5 Innings)

Kearney 15, Twin Cities 3