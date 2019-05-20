Bridge work to begin on US-20, west of Crawford

Gering — Weather permitting, bridge work will begin May 28 on US-20, west of Crawford.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, work will include the railroad overpass bridge at Reference Post 35.89, the bridge near the golf course at Reference Post 34.05, and the bridge at Fort Robinson at Reference Post 31.79.

Simon Contractors, Inc., of North Platte, Nebraska has the $1.9 million contract. Work includes deck repair, concrete approach, grading, guardrail repair, and asphalt paving. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers or traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place throughout the project. Anticipated completion is November 2019.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously near construction zones.