Briar Lynn Stuart, Infant

Briar Lynn Stuart daughter of Tyler and Christina (Dietz) Stuart was born on April 6, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska and was transported to Saint Luke’s Presbyterian hospital in Denver, Colorado on April 8th. Briar was baptized on April 28th. She entered into heaven on April 28th, 2019 with her parents by her side.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Bayard with Reverend George Naylor officiating. Burial will follow at the Bayard Cemetery. Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Briar is survived by her parents Tyler and Christina Stuart; Siblings: Hayden and Landon Stuart; Grandparents Kevin and Robin Stuart, Robert and Rhonda Schneider, and Clay and Mary Dietz; Aunt Amber Stuart (James Mendonza); Uncle Derek (Bobbie) Stuart and Uncle Chad (Tarina) Dietz; Great Grandparents Butch and Betty Duncan; Great Grandma Jackie Goroski; Great Grandparents Billy and Dianne Dietz; Great Grandpa Carl Schneider; and cousins, extended family members and friends.

Briar was preceded in death by her Great Grandparents Bill and Mary Stuart, Great Grandpa Leonard Goroski, Great Grandma Catherine Schneider, Great Uncle Larry Schneider, Cousin Riley Schneider, and Great Uncle Jim Billingsley.

Memorials may be made in care of the family for a designation at a later date.