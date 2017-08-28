Brian “Roso” Cisneros, 38

Memorial service Brian “Roso” Cisneros of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Father Todd Philipsen officiating.

Brian passed away on August 24, 2017 at the Chadron Community Hospital.

Brian was born on April 10, 1979.

He was 38.

A memorial has been established for College funds for his boys or for medical expenses. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.