Brazilian Pianist To Open CSC Fall Music Calendar Oct. 18

By CSC College Relations

CHADRON – The bulk of Chadron State College’s fall semester music performance calendar opens with Alessandra Feris’, guest piano recital at 7 p.m. in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium Wednesday. The event is free and open to the public.

Feris recently joined the faculty of University of South Dakota as assistant professor of piano. A collaborative pianist, she performs with colleagues and is a member of Duo Weimar with cellist Pedro Bielschowsky.

In 2001, the Brazilian-born Feris came to the U.S. as a student and teaching assistant at the University of Iowa. There, she earned a master’s degree in Piano Performance and was awarded the prestigious John Simms Piano Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Study of Music. In 2009, Feris was the recipient of the 2008 Outstanding Teaching Assistant Award and earned a doctoral degree in Piano Performance at Florida State University.

Feris has been adjudicating competitions on both national and international levels, as well as conducting master classes at major universities in the U.S. and abroad. She has performed in Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Serbia and the U.S., making successful solo debuts in major venues in Brazil and Mexico.

The remainder of the semester’s music programs will include eight performances, all at 7 p.m.in Memorial Hall’s Auditorium, unless otherwise noted:

Dr. Mckay Tebbs’ solo guitar recital Oct. 28.

The Concert Choir and Community Choir’s fall concert Nov. 5 at the Chadron Arts Center. Highlights include a five-movement work by Eric Whitacre, a cappella madrigals, a choral setting of “Make Them Hear You” from the musical “Ragtime,” and some gospel pieces.

The Wind Symphony and Community Band’s combined fall performance Nov. 10, the under the direction of new band director Dr. Michael Knight.

Dr. Michael Stephens and Dr. Jim Margetts will present a Graves Lecture Nov. 14, featuring a piece for saxophone and piano Stephens was commissioned to compose for the Nebraska Music Teachers Association conference earlier this month.

The Jazz Band and Vocal Jazz will perform a concert of jazz standards and new jazz arrangements of popular tunes Dec. 5.

Guitar students of Dr. Mckay Tebbs will be showcased at an Oct. 6 noon concert in the Sandoz Center’s Chicoine Atrium.

All of the music department’s ensembles will join together to perform holiday-inspired music at the Dec. 7 Holiday Concert at7:30 p.m.

The final music event of the semester will be a Guitar Ensemble and Keyboard Ensemble performance Dec. 9, directed by Dr. Mckay Tebbs and Dr. Brooks Hafey, respectively, perform music arranged for several guitars as well as two pianists playing one piano at the same time.