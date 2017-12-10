Brazilian Jet Tests The Winds Of Western Nebraska

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A Brazilian jet has been testing itself against the winds of western Nebraska, flying in and out of the Scottsbluff airport.

Western Nebraska Regional Airport manager Darwin Skelton said Friday that the KC-390 military cargo and troop transport arrived Monday with about 20 test personnel.

The two-engine product of Brazilian aerospace company Embraer can haul up to 66 paratroopers or hold 26 metric tons of cargo. It also comes in an aerial tanker version.

Skelton says the tests were attempted in Texas, but the weather temporarily didn’t provide enough wind. The test team then contacted Denver International Airport officials, who referred the team to Scottsbluff.

Skelton says local winds apparently have been brisk enough for testing the jet’s handling in wind and crosswind. He’s uncertain when the testing will conclude.