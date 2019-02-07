Brackets Posted: Girls High School Basketball Sub-District Playoffs

Girls High School Basketball Sub-District Playoffs

Sub-district championship winners will be placed into a 16-team district finals bracket among their respective class. District finals brackets will be re-seeded via wildcard points with winners headed to the Nebraska State Basketball Tournament.

C1-12 at Chicoine Center – Chadron

Tuesday, February 12

4:00 – #1 Mitchell vs. #4 Valentine

5:30 – #2 Chadron vs. #3 Gordon/Rushville

Thursday, February 14

7:00 – Championship

C1-11 at Sutherland HS

Monday, February 11

5:30 MT – #4 Cozad vs. #5 Gothenburg

Tuesday, February 12

4:30 MT – #1 Ogallala vs. Cozad/Gothenburg winner

6:00 MT – #2 Hershey vs. #3 Chase County

Thursday, February 14

6:00 MT- Championship

C2-12 at Scottsbluff HS

Monday, February 11

6:30 – #4 Morrill vs. #5 Hemingford

Tuesday, February 12

5:30 – #1 Bridgeport vs. Morrill/Hemingford winner

7:00 – #2 Kimball vs. #3 Bayard

Thursday, February 14

6:30- Championship

D1-12 at Prairie View School – Ogallala

Tuesday, February 12

5:30 – #1 North Platte St. Pat’s vs. #4 Sutherland

7:00 – #2 Leyton vs. #3 Brady

Thursday, February 14

6:30 – Championship

D2-12 at Gordon/Rushville HS

Tuesday, February 12

5:00 – #1 Sioux County vs. #4 Hay Springs

7:00 – #2 Cody-Kilgore vs. #3 Crawford

Thursday, February 14

6:00 – Championship

D2-11 at Sidney Middle School / High School

Monday, February 11

6:00 – #4 Garden County vs. #5 Potter-Dix

Tuesday, February 12

5:30 – #1 South Platte vs. Garden/Potter winner

7:00 – #2 Minatare vs. #3 Creek Valley

Thursday, February 14