Brackets Posted: Girls High School Basketball Sub-District Playoffs

Girls High School Basketball Sub-District Playoffs
Sub-district championship winners will be placed into a 16-team district finals bracket among their respective class. District finals brackets will be re-seeded via wildcard points with winners headed to the Nebraska State Basketball Tournament.
C1-12 at Chicoine Center – Chadron
Tuesday, February 12
- 4:00 – #1 Mitchell vs. #4 Valentine
- 5:30 – #2 Chadron vs. #3 Gordon/Rushville
Thursday, February 14
- 7:00 – Championship
C1-11 at Sutherland HS
Monday, February 11
- 5:30 MT – #4 Cozad vs. #5 Gothenburg
Tuesday, February 12
- 4:30 MT – #1 Ogallala vs. Cozad/Gothenburg winner
- 6:00 MT – #2 Hershey vs. #3 Chase County
Thursday, February 14
- 6:00 MT- Championship
C2-12 at Scottsbluff HS
Monday, February 11
- 6:30 – #4 Morrill vs. #5 Hemingford
Tuesday, February 12
- 5:30 – #1 Bridgeport vs. Morrill/Hemingford winner
- 7:00 – #2 Kimball vs. #3 Bayard
Thursday, February 14
- 6:30- Championship
D1-12 at Prairie View School – Ogallala
Tuesday, February 12
- 5:30 – #1 North Platte St. Pat’s vs. #4 Sutherland
- 7:00 – #2 Leyton vs. #3 Brady
Thursday, February 14
- 6:30 – Championship
D2-12 at Gordon/Rushville HS
Tuesday, February 12
- 5:00 – #1 Sioux County vs. #4 Hay Springs
- 7:00 – #2 Cody-Kilgore vs. #3 Crawford
Thursday, February 14
- 6:00 – Championship
D2-11 at Sidney Middle School / High School
Monday, February 11
- 6:00 – #4 Garden County vs. #5 Potter-Dix
Tuesday, February 12
- 5:30 – #1 South Platte vs. Garden/Potter winner
- 7:00 – #2 Minatare vs. #3 Creek Valley
Thursday, February 14
- 6:00 MT- Championship
