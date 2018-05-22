Panhandle Post

Boys State Golf tees off Tuesday

2018 Boys High School State Golf Tournaments

  • Round One – May 22
  • Round Two – May 23

 

Class B at Quail Run GC in Columbus, NE – Scoring and Live Tracking

  • Local teams competing: Sidney, Scottsbluff

 

Class C at Kearney Country Club – Scoring and Live Tracking

  • Local teams competing: Kimball, Bridgeport

 

Class D at Lake Maloney GC in North Platte – Scoring and Live Tracking

  • Local teams competing: Garden County
  • Local individual competitors: Nicholas Presson, Crawford; Trevor Morava, Crawford; Hunter Craig, Morrill

