Boys State Golf tees off Tuesday

2018 Boys High School State Golf Tournaments
- Round One – May 22
- Round Two – May 23
Class B at Quail Run GC in Columbus, NE – Scoring and Live Tracking
- Local teams competing: Sidney, Scottsbluff
Class C at Kearney Country Club – Scoring and Live Tracking
- Local teams competing: Kimball, Bridgeport
Class D at Lake Maloney GC in North Platte – Scoring and Live Tracking
- Local teams competing: Garden County
- Local individual competitors: Nicholas Presson, Crawford; Trevor Morava, Crawford; Hunter Craig, Morrill
Leave a Reply