Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Boys State Basketball – Ogallala & Bridgeport Class C Capsules

by Leave a Comment

2019 Boys State Basketball Tournament  – Class C

Action begins today across Lincoln at Boys State Basketball! Here’s a glance at the Class C opening round games involving western Nebraska teams and a look at the game slate.

 

C1 – Thursday Schedule

#6 Grand Island Central Catholic vs #3 Auburn – 8:00 MT
#2 Wahoo vs #7 Boys Town – 9:45 MT
#1 Ogallala vs #8 Milford – 1:00 MT
#4 North Bend Central vs #5 Adams Central – 2:45 MT

 

Ogallala Indians (26-0) vs Milford Eagles (21-5)

  • Ogallala comes into its 23rd state tournament looking for its first championship since winning the Class B crown in 1992.  The Indians are loaded offensively with six scoring threats.  Junior guard Carter Brown leads the way at 15.9 ppg with senior backcourt teammate Evan Allen-Mader scoring 10.9 a night.  The forward spot has another junior-senior combo that scores almost 19 a game making Ogallala a tough team to defend.

 

  • It’s not often you find a team who’s leading rebounder also shares the ball better than anyone else.  Ogallala’s Clayton Murphy is a 6’4″ junior guard with 119 rebounds and 135 assists, both tops on the team. Defensively the Indians create turnovers, which includes almost a dozen steals a game.

 

  • Milford enters the state field for the 17th time in school history and would break a long tournament title drought if the Eagles can win it all.  The Class I 1920 championship was the only time MHS held the trophy, and the Eagles were runner-up in C1 in 1998.

 

  • Two seniors and a freshman are the top scoring threats for Milford.  The upperclassmen backcourt of Bragen Meyer and Nathan Mensick scores 27 ppg, which accounts for 43% of the Eagles scoring nightly.  Seth Stutzman is a 6’4″ freshman forward who adds 8.4 ppg and is the second leading rebounder at 4.8 rpg, eight behind Meyer’s 4.9.

 

C2 – Thursday Schedule

#3 Sutton vs #6 Yutan – 1:00 MT
#2 Bridgeport vs #7 Ponca – 2:45 MT
#1 BRLD vs #8 Howells-Dodge – 6:00 MT
#4 Centennial vs #5 Wakefield  -7:45 TM

 

Bridgeport Bulldogs (23-2) vs Ponca Indians (22-4)

  • Bridgeport begins the 12th state tournament journey in school history with a very high seed and in position to grab its first state title since the C1 crown in 1990.   Bridgeport’s only two losses came to schools also in the tournament: Alliance and Ogallala in back-to-back early season games.  The Bulldogs have won 16 straight games entering State.

 

  • The Bulldogs have experience to lead the offense under Head Coach Nick Broz with three seniors as their leading scorers.  Forwards Drake DeMasters puts in 14.4 a night and Logan Nichols 10.1 ppg.  Guard Kaleb Lussetto scores a shade under 13 ppg.  DeMasters can be intimidating at the basket with 70 blocked shots while DeMasters joines sophomore Cole Faessler with 42 steals apiece.

 

  • The Ponca Indians return to the state tournament once again this year looking for a third straight championship. Ponca is led by junior forward Carter Kingsbury – a 6’4″ scorer at 18.4 ppg who also leads on the glass with 142 rebounds.  Three Indians keep it balanced putting the ball in the hole at between 8-10 ppg each making Ponca one of the toughest teams to slow down defensively.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *