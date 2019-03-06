Boys State Basketball – Ogallala & Bridgeport Class C Capsules

2019 Boys State Basketball Tournament – Class C

Action begins today across Lincoln at Boys State Basketball! Here’s a glance at the Class C opening round games involving western Nebraska teams and a look at the game slate.

C1 – Thursday Schedule

#6 Grand Island Central Catholic vs #3 Auburn – 8:00 MT

#2 Wahoo vs #7 Boys Town – 9:45 MT

#1 Ogallala vs #8 Milford – 1:00 MT

#4 North Bend Central vs #5 Adams Central – 2:45 MT

Ogallala Indians (26-0) vs Milford Eagles (21-5)

Ogallala comes into its 23rd state tournament looking for its first championship since winning the Class B crown in 1992. The Indians are loaded offensively with six scoring threats. Junior guard Carter Brown leads the way at 15.9 ppg with senior backcourt teammate Evan Allen-Mader scoring 10.9 a night. The forward spot has another junior-senior combo that scores almost 19 a game making Ogallala a tough team to defend.

It’s not often you find a team who’s leading rebounder also shares the ball better than anyone else. Ogallala’s Clayton Murphy is a 6’4″ junior guard with 119 rebounds and 135 assists, both tops on the team. Defensively the Indians create turnovers, which includes almost a dozen steals a game.

Milford enters the state field for the 17th time in school history and would break a long tournament title drought if the Eagles can win it all. The Class I 1920 championship was the only time MHS held the trophy, and the Eagles were runner-up in C1 in 1998.

Two seniors and a freshman are the top scoring threats for Milford. The upperclassmen backcourt of Bragen Meyer and Nathan Mensick scores 27 ppg, which accounts for 43% of the Eagles scoring nightly. Seth Stutzman is a 6’4″ freshman forward who adds 8.4 ppg and is the second leading rebounder at 4.8 rpg, eight behind Meyer’s 4.9.

C2 – Thursday Schedule

#3 Sutton vs #6 Yutan – 1:00 MT

#2 Bridgeport vs #7 Ponca – 2:45 MT

#1 BRLD vs #8 Howells-Dodge – 6:00 MT

#4 Centennial vs #5 Wakefield -7:45 TM

Bridgeport Bulldogs (23-2) vs Ponca Indians (22-4)

Bridgeport begins the 12th state tournament journey in school history with a very high seed and in position to grab its first state title since the C1 crown in 1990. Bridgeport’s only two losses came to schools also in the tournament: Alliance and Ogallala in back-to-back early season games. The Bulldogs have won 16 straight games entering State.

The Bulldogs have experience to lead the offense under Head Coach Nick Broz with three seniors as their leading scorers. Forwards Drake DeMasters puts in 14.4 a night and Logan Nichols 10.1 ppg. Guard Kaleb Lussetto scores a shade under 13 ppg. DeMasters can be intimidating at the basket with 70 blocked shots while DeMasters joines sophomore Cole Faessler with 42 steals apiece.