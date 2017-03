Boys State Basketball Final Scores-Bluffs Runner up, Mullen Broncos Champions!

Final Scores from Saturdays Finals and Consolation Games at The Nebraska Boys State Basketball Championships. Congratulations to the Mullen Broncos, the Class D-2 Champions and also to Scottsbluff the Class B runner up. Also to Alliance for a Semi-final appearance.

Class A

Champion: Norfolk

Runner-up: Papillion-LaVista

FINAL: Norfolk 68, Papillion-LaVista 49

Class B

Champion: Gretna

Runner-up: Scottsbluff

FINAL: Gretna 55, Scottsbluff 53

Class C1

Champion: Bishop Neumann

Runner-up: Wahoo

3rd place: Winnebago

FINAL: Bishop Neumann 80, Wahoo 57.

FINAL: Winnebago 71, Scotus 68.

Class C2

Champion: Ponca

Runner-up: Neligh-Oakdale

3rd place: Hastings St. Cecilia

FINAL: Ponca 52, Neligh-Oakdale 45

FINAL: Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Elmwood-Murdock 49.

Class D1

Champion: Lourdes CC

Runner-up: GACC

3rd place: Lutheran High NE

FINAL: Lourdes CC 47, GACC 44.

FINAL: Lutheran High NE 52, Randolph 42

Class D2

Champion: Mullen

Runner-up: Mead

3rd place: Wynot

FINAL: Mullen 29, Mead 28

FINAL: Wynot 59, Riverside 47