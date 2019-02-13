Boys High School Basketball Sub-District Playoffs – Brackets & Times

Boys High School Basketball Sub-District Playoffs
Sub-district championship winners will be placed into a 16-team district finals bracket among their respective class. District finals brackets will be re-seeded via wildcard points with winners headed to the Nebraska State Basketball Tournament.
B-8 at Alliance HS
Monday, February 18
- 5:30 – #1 Alliance vs #4 Sidney
- 7:15 – #2 Scottsbluff vs. #3 Gering
Tuesday, February 19
- 6:30 – Championship
C1-12 at Chicoine Center in Chadron
Tuesday, February 19
- 4:00 – #1 Mitchell vs. #4 Valentine
- 5:30 – #2 Chadron vs. #3 Gordon/Rushville
Thursday, February 21
- 7:00 – Championship
C2-12 at Scottsbluff HS
Monday, February 18
- 6:30 – #4 Morrill vs #5 Kimball
Tuesday, February 19
- 5:30 – #1 Bridgeport vs Morrill/Kimball winner
- 7:00 – #2 Bayard vs #3 Hemingford
Thursday, February 21
- 6:30 – Championship
D1-12 at Prairie View School – Ogallala
Monday, February 18
- 6:30 – #4 Maxwell vs. #5 Minatare
Tuesday, February 19
- 5:30 – #1 Paxton vs. Maxwell/Minatare winner
- 7:00 – #2 North Platte St Pat’s vs Garden County
Thursday, February 21
- 6:30 – Championship
D2-11 at Sidney HS
Tuesday, February 19
- 5:30 – #1 Creek Valley vs #4 Potter-Dix
- 7:00 – #2 South Platte vs #3 Leyton
Thursday, February 21
- 6:00 – Championship
D2-12 at Gordon/Rushville HS
Tuesday, February 19
- 5:00 – #1 Cody-Kilgore vs #4 Sioux County
- 7:00 – #2 Hay Springs vs #3 Crawford
Thursday, February 21
- 6:00 – Championship
