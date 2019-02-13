Boys High School Basketball Sub-District Playoffs – Brackets & Times

Boys High School Basketball Sub-District Playoffs

Sub-district championship winners will be placed into a 16-team district finals bracket among their respective class. District finals brackets will be re-seeded via wildcard points with winners headed to the Nebraska State Basketball Tournament.

B-8 at Alliance HS

Monday, February 18

5:30 – #1 Alliance vs #4 Sidney

7:15 – #2 Scottsbluff vs. #3 Gering

Tuesday, February 19

6:30 – Championship

C1-12 at Chicoine Center in Chadron

Tuesday, February 19

4:00 – #1 Mitchell vs. #4 Valentine

5:30 – #2 Chadron vs. #3 Gordon/Rushville

Thursday, February 21

7:00 – Championship

C2-12 at Scottsbluff HS

Monday, February 18

6:30 – #4 Morrill vs #5 Kimball

Tuesday, February 19

5:30 – #1 Bridgeport vs Morrill/Kimball winner

7:00 – #2 Bayard vs #3 Hemingford

Thursday, February 21

6:30 – Championship

D1-12 at Prairie View School – Ogallala

Monday, February 18

6:30 – #4 Maxwell vs. #5 Minatare

Tuesday, February 19

5:30 – #1 Paxton vs. Maxwell/Minatare winner

7:00 – #2 North Platte St Pat’s vs Garden County

Thursday, February 21

6:30 – Championship

D2-11 at Sidney HS

Tuesday, February 19

5:30 – #1 Creek Valley vs #4 Potter-Dix

7:00 – #2 South Platte vs #3 Leyton

Thursday, February 21

6:00 – Championship

D2-12 at Gordon/Rushville HS

Tuesday, February 19

5:00 – #1 Cody-Kilgore vs #4 Sioux County

7:00 – #2 Hay Springs vs #3 Crawford

Thursday, February 21