Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Boys Games Tip-Off MAC Tournament Monday Night

by Leave a Comment

 

2018 Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament (MAC Tourney)

 

Girls

January 16 – Tuesday

#1 Potter-Dix vs. #8 Minatare – 6:30 – at PDHS

#4 Creek Valley vs. #5 South Platte – 6:30 – at CVHS

#3 Leyton vs. #6 Garden County – 6:30 – at LHS

#2 Bayard vs. #7 Banner County – 6:30 – at Bayard HS

 

January 18 – Thursday – Bridgeport High School

4:45 – Girls Semifinal #1

8:00 – Girls Semifinal #2

 

January 20 – Saturday – Bridgeport HS

4:45 – Girls 3rd Place

8:00 – Girls Championship

 

Boys

January 15 – Monday

#1 Creek Valley Bye

#4 Bayard vs. #5 Potter-Dix – 6:30 – at BHS

#3 Minatare vs. #6 South Platte – 6:30 – at MHS

#2 Garden County vs. #7 Leyton – 6:30 – at GCHS

 

January 18 – Thursday – Bridgeport High School

3:00 – Boys Semifinals

6:30 – Boys Semifinals

 

January 20 – Saturday – Bridgeport High School

3:00 – Boys 3rd Place

6:30 – Boys Championship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *