Boys Games Tip-Off MAC Tournament Monday Night

2018 Minuteman Activities Conference Tournament (MAC Tourney)
Girls
January 16 – Tuesday
#1 Potter-Dix vs. #8 Minatare – 6:30 – at PDHS
#4 Creek Valley vs. #5 South Platte – 6:30 – at CVHS
#3 Leyton vs. #6 Garden County – 6:30 – at LHS
#2 Bayard vs. #7 Banner County – 6:30 – at Bayard HS
January 18 – Thursday – Bridgeport High School
4:45 – Girls Semifinal #1
8:00 – Girls Semifinal #2
January 20 – Saturday – Bridgeport HS
4:45 – Girls 3rd Place
8:00 – Girls Championship
Boys
January 15 – Monday
#1 Creek Valley Bye
#4 Bayard vs. #5 Potter-Dix – 6:30 – at BHS
#3 Minatare vs. #6 South Platte – 6:30 – at MHS
#2 Garden County vs. #7 Leyton – 6:30 – at GCHS
January 18 – Thursday – Bridgeport High School
3:00 – Boys Semifinals
6:30 – Boys Semifinals
January 20 – Saturday – Bridgeport High School
3:00 – Boys 3rd Place
6:30 – Boys Championship
